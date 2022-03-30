ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Most Famous Food In California

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnNef_0euHE8DV00
Photo: Getty Images

Every state has some unique and beloved dish that they enjoy. That's why Mashed set out to compile a list of the most famous food in every state. "It's about more than food: It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history," writes the website. But they also gave a disclaimer:

"We put together a list of some of the dishes and ingredients that each state is most famous for, and sometimes, it was tough picking just one of a slew of delicious creations. Here's what made the final cut."

According to Mashed , California's most famous food is... fortune cookies! Here's what the website had to say about their pick:

"Hear us out! This famous food staple of American-Chinese cuisine doesn't hail from the Far East at all. It comes from California, where it was invented much more recently than you might think. California.com says there's still a ton of disagreement on just who decided to add these tasty little cookies onto the end of a meal, but what we do know is that they spread across the country from California. Who would have thought?"

They also gave honorable mentions to avocado toast and fish tacos.

To find out the most famous food from every state, click here .

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
Complex

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
HENDERSON, NV
Mashed

The Best Brand Of Barbecue Sauce, According To 48% Of People

From the deep flavors imparted slowly by a smoker to the backyard grill that friends and family gather around in the summer, barbecue is an important part of food culture for many people. Meat kissed by the flame of a grill is often perfected when it's slathered in barbecue sauce. While some Texas pitmasters might rebuke pouring sauce all over their prized brisket, others cannot resist the classic condiment.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Breakfast Burritos In The U.S.

A beefy burrito is great in the afternoon, but nothing kicks off the day like a burrito full of your breakfast favorites. You can make one at home with a good breakfast burrito recipe, but no one does it like the professionals, and the places on our list bring something special to the plate.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Tacos#Food Drink#American Chinese
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
Food & Wine

A Louisiana Popeyes Restaurant Is Now Home to a Real (Live) Rooster

A couple of months ago, a Popeyes customer in Louisiana saw something totally surprising as she picked up her order. "Y'all, why does Popeyes have a chicken coop by their drive-thru?!!!!" she asked on the r/NewOrleans subreddit. In the picture attached to her post, sure enough, a small red and orange chicken coop had been placed near the restaurant, right beside a pair of signs advertising their chocolate beignets and strawberry lemonade.
LOUISIANA STATE
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s ‘Least Favorite’ Easter Candy Is Delicious

Do you have an Easter time candy that you love or hate the most? According to this study, the least favorite Easter candy is one of South Dakota's favorites!. Of all the big candy holidays Easter tops the list for sales. According to the National Confectioners Association “The Top 4 Holidays For Candy Sales” are:
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Chinese Food In Sacramento, California?

I enjoy various culinary experiences, and one of the types of foods I enjoy the most is Chinese food. Sacramento, California is such a diverse place, offering a type of cuisine for just about every taste. There are also an abundance of Chinese food restaurants in Sacramento, which makes choosing one a challenge. I try to steer clear of the chain restaurants, instead going for the family owned operations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
2K+
Followers
782
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy