Ambyint Partners with nybl to Deliver ESP Optimization Technology

thedallasnews.net
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial lift optimization solutions portfolio expands to include Electric Submersible Pumps (ESPs). HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 - Ambyint announced today it has finalized an agreement with nybl to offer their customer-proven ESP optimization solution to oil & gas producers in North America and beyond. nybl, a technology powerhouse based in the...

www.thedallasnews.net

Beaumont Enterprise

Ireland’s business and technology leadership makes Irish firms the optimal partners for US businesses

(BPT) - Partnership in times of flux is a leading contributor for innovation, agility, scale and growth. This is the message from Leo Clancy, CEO of Ireland’s international trade development agency Enterprise Ireland, in advance of St. Patrick’s Day 2022 as he points to unprecedented commercial gains from partnerships between Irish companies operating in the United States and their U.S. counterparts. Clancy reports Ireland as the ninth source of Foreign Direct Investment to the United States economy at $240.1 billion and that employment in the United States by Irish firms exceeded 100,000 in 2021.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Mavenir Taps Crexendo’s Technology to Deliver UCaaS Solution

Mavenir announced a strategic partnership with Crexendo, powered by NetSapiens—that provides both companies with an expanded portfolio of business services and advanced capabilities, and enables each to address Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and business messaging market growth. With this partnership:. Mavenir integrates Crexendo’s Unified Communication as a...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Colt, AudioCodes Partner to Deliver Microsoft Operator Connect to Customers

AudioCodes announced a partnership with Colt to deliver Microsoft Operator Connect to customers through Colt calling services, while extending Colt's existing Direct Routing solution built using AudioCodes' Microsoft-certified session border controllers. In addition, Colt leveraged the AudioCodes Live Cloud SaaS solution to provide their resellers and customers with a multi-tenant,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Aware partners with MIRACL extending its cloud-based biometric authentication technology

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) enters into a partnership with MIRACL, a cybersecurity software company specializing in single-step, secure multi-factor authentication. Company expects this partnership to enable it to extend its cloud-based biometric authentication technology to protect against data breaches and ransomware, which are continuing challenges in many industries, including financial services. Concurrently...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Bankai Group, Telesmart.io Partner to Deliver Numbers for UCaaS and CPaaS

Telesmart.io, an expert in global number and messaging services, has been selected by BridgeVoice Pluto, a Bankai Group company, a globally recognised leader in the ICT and services sector, for its purpose-built DID inventory management solution. The Telesmart.io inventory management platform enables BridgeVoice Pluto to simplify number management and rapidly...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Spectro Cloud Extends Its Palette Platform to Deliver Industry’s Only Comprehensive Solution Optimized to Manage Kubernetes at the Edge

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Spectro Cloud, a leading platform provider of modern Kubernetes (K8s) management, today announced its Palette Edge platform, extending the Palette Real Metal™ architecture released last year. The offering sets a new industry standard for comprehensive management of Kubernetes on edge locations at the scale businesses require.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Indisulam targets RNA splicing and metabolism to serve as a therapeutic strategy for high-risk neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma is the most common paediatric solid tumour and prognosis remains poor for high-risk cases despite the use of multimodal treatment. Analysis of public drug sensitivity data showed neuroblastoma lines to be sensitive to indisulam, a molecular glue that selectively targets RNA splicing factor RBM39 for proteosomal degradation via DCAF15-E3-ubiquitin ligase. In neuroblastoma models, indisulam induces rapid loss of RBM39, accumulation of splicing errors and growth inhibition in a DCAF15-dependent manner. Integrative analysis of RNAseq and proteomics data highlight a distinct disruption to cell cycle and metabolism. Metabolic profiling demonstrates metabolome perturbations and mitochondrial dysfunction resulting from indisulam. Complete tumour regression without relapse was observed in both xenograft and the Th-MYCN transgenic model of neuroblastoma after indisulam treatment, with RBM39 loss, RNA splicing and metabolic changes confirmed in vivo. Our data show that dual-targeting of metabolism and RNA splicing with anticancer indisulam is a promising therapeutic approach for high-risk neuroblastoma.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esp#North America#Energy Industry#Optimization#Ambyint Partners#Co Founder#Ai
Nature.com

New opportunities for light-based tumor treatment with an "iron fist"

The exploration of visible and near-infrared photons (henceforth, light) for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes is motivated by several considerations. For starter, the use of non-ionizing radiation has great appeal from a safety standpoint, reducing the need for protective measures or equipment on the patient and operator ends alike. Light sources and optical detectors are much more accessible and affordable than X-ray, magnetic resonance, and nuclear-medicine systems for imaging and therapy, both in terms of acquisition and maintenance. The real-time capabilities of light-based imaging approaches are another alluring aspect. The implementation of ever less invasive endoscopes and catheters1, then, alleviates the Achille's heel of these techniques: the shallow penetration depth achievable-usually less than 1"‰cm.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

Microcephaly Industry Analysis; Technology Advancement, Trends and Growth 2029

Straits Research Latest 2022 Report: The Global Microcephaly Industry Analysis Research Report represents a comprehensive study on the Microcephaly industry including current trends and status. The report can help to understand the market in-depth and strategize for business expansion accordingly in the future. In the strategic analysis process, it gives...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A plasmon modulator by directly controlling the couple of photon and electron

The manipulation of surface plasmon polaritons plays a pivotal role in plasmonic science and technology, however, the modulation efficiency of the traditional method suffers from the weak light-matter interaction. Herein, we propose a new method to overcome this obstacle by directly controlling the couple of photon and electron. In this paper, a hybrid graphene-dielectric- interdigital electrode structure is numerically and experimentally investigated. The plasmon is excited due to the confined carrier which is regulated by the potential wells. The frequency of plasmon can be tuned over a range of"‰~"‰33Â cmâˆ’1, and the obtained maximum extinction ratio is 8% via changing the confined area and the density of carrier. These findings may open up a new path to design the high efficiency all-optical modulator because the electrons can also be driven optically.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

Engineers build robot to perform surgery without a doctor

In a high-tech lab on Johns Hopkins University's Homewood campus in Baltimore, engineers have been building a robot that may be able to stitch back together the broken vessels in your belly and at some point maybe your brain, no doctor needed. The robot has a high-tech camera on one...
ENGINEERING
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
MedicalXpress

Rapid peptide discovery and 'plug-and-play' technology could make personalised cancer vaccines reality

Scientists have created a pipeline for identifying, prioritizing and evaluating potential tumor antigens for the fast generation of cancer vaccines, according to a report published today in eLife. The new approach could help researchers quickly identify tumor-specific antigens recognized by cytotoxic T cells, generating a powerful, durable and highly specific...
CANCER
Phys.org

Standard method to evaluate emerging flat lens technologies

Perhaps you are wearing glasses while reading this or have a cell phone, binoculars, a virtual reality headset or telescope. All of them rely on high-quality lenses, which are bulky, expensive and heavy—especially when considering drones and satellites, where every gram counts. However, that is all about to change....
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

StackZDPD: a novel encoding scheme for mass spectrometry data optimized for speed and compression ratio

As the pervasive, standardized format for interchange and deposition of raw mass spectrometry (MS) proteomics and metabolomics data, text-based mzML is inefficiently utilized on various analysis platforms due to its sheer volume of samples and limited read/write speed. Most research on compression algorithms rarely provides flexible random file reading scheme.Â Database-developed solution guarantees the efficiency of random file reading, but nevertheless the efforts in compression and third-party software support are insufficient. Under the premise of ensuring the efficiency of decompression, we propose an encoding scheme "Stack-ZDPD" that is optimized for storage of raw MS data, designed for the format "Aird", a computation-oriented format with fast accessing and decoding time, where the core compression algorithm is "ZDPD". Stack-ZDPD reduces the volume of data stored in mzML format by around 80% or more, depending on the data acquisition pattern, and the compression ratio is approximately 30% compared to ZDPD for data generated using Time of Flight technology. Our approach is available on AirdPro, for file conversion and the Java-API Aird-SDK, for data parsing.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

A comprehensive LFQ benchmark dataset on modern day acquisition strategies in proteomics

In the last decade, a revolution in liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) based proteomics was unfolded with the introduction of dozens of novel instruments that incorporate additional data dimensions through innovative acquisition methodologies, in turn inspiring specialized data analysis pipelines. Simultaneously, a growing number of proteomics datasets have been made publicly available through data repositories such as ProteomeXchange, Zenodo and Skyline Panorama. However, developing algorithms to mine this data and assessing the performance on different platforms is currently hampered by the lack of a single benchmark experimental design. Therefore, we acquired a hybrid proteome mixture on different instrument platforms and in all currently available families of data acquisition. Here, we present a comprehensive Data-Dependent and Data-Independent Acquisition (DDA/DIA) dataset acquired using several of the most commonly used current day instrumental platforms. The dataset consists of over 700 LC-MS runs, including adequate replicates allowing robust statistics and covering over nearly 10 different data formats, including scanning quadrupole and ion mobility enabled acquisitions. Datasets are available via ProteomeXchange (PXD028735).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electrically driven reprogrammable phase-change metasurface reaching 80% efficiency

Phase-change materials (PCMs) offer a compelling platform for active metaoptics, owing to their large index contrast and fast yet stable phase transition attributes. Despite recent advances in phase-change metasurfaces, a fully integrable solution that combines pronounced tuning measures, i.e., efficiency, dynamic range, speed, and power consumption, is still elusive. Here, we demonstrate an in situ electrically driven tunable metasurface by harnessing the full potential of a PCM alloy, Ge2Sb2Te5 (GST), to realize non-volatile, reversible, multilevel, fast, and remarkable optical modulation in the near-infrared spectral range. Such a reprogrammable platform presents a record eleven-fold change in the reflectance (absolute reflectance contrast reaching 80%), unprecedented quasi-continuous spectral tuning over 250"‰nm, and switching speed that can potentially reach a few kHz. Our scalable heterostructure architecture capitalizes on the integration of a robust resistive microheater decoupled from an optically smart metasurface enabling good modal overlap with an ultrathin layer of the largest index contrast PCM to sustain high scattering efficiency even after several reversible phase transitions. We further experimentally demonstrate an electrically reconfigurable phase-change gradient metasurface capable of steering an incident light beam into different diffraction orders. This work represents a critical advance towards the development of fully integrable dynamic metasurfaces and their potential for beamforming applications.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Researchers develop quantum gate enabling investigation of optimization problems

The development of quantum computers is being pursued worldwide, and there are various concepts of how computing using the properties of the quantum world can be implemented. Many of these have already advanced experimentally into areas that can no longer be emulated on classical computers. But the technologies have not yet reached the point where they can be used to solve larger computational problems. Therefore, researchers are currently looking for applications that can be implemented on existing platforms. "We are looking for tasks that we can compute on existing hardware," says Rick van Bijnen of the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information at the Austrian Academy of Sciences in Innsbruck. A team around Van Bijnen and the Lechner research group is now proposing a method to solve optimization problems using neutral atoms.
COMPUTERS

