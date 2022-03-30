ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Interested in Becoming a Recovery Coach? Pathways Now Available at Malcolm X College including One to Help Fight the Opioid Epidemic

By City Colleges of Chicago
ccc.edu
 1 day ago

Like many other states, Illinois faces a shortfall in trained behavioral health workers. Strengthening the behavioral health workforce requires alignment of resources and pathways. Through grants, Malcolm X College now offers pathways to certification in Certified Recovery Support Specialist (CRSS) and Certified Peer Recovery Specialist (CPRS) at no cost....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Opioid Epidemic#Becoming A Recovery Coach#Crss#Cprs#Hrsa#Oifsp
