Interested in Becoming a Recovery Coach? Pathways Now Available at Malcolm X College including One to Help Fight the Opioid Epidemic
Like many other states, Illinois faces a shortfall in trained behavioral health workers. Strengthening the behavioral health workforce requires alignment of resources and pathways. Through grants, Malcolm X College now offers pathways to certification in Certified Recovery Support Specialist (CRSS) and Certified Peer Recovery Specialist (CPRS) at no cost....news.ccc.edu
