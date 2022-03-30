Interested in Becoming a Recovery Coach? Pathways Now Available at Malcolm X College including One to Help Fight the Opioid Epidemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Council on Substance Abuse is teaming up with law enforcement to get prescription drugs out of the wrong hands. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates 40% of opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid. According to the CDC, there were more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in the 12 month period that ended in May 2020. That’s the most significant number of drug overdoses ever recorded in a 12 month period. In Alabama, drug overdoses increased more than 20% in that same period.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO