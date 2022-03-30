ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

Police: Florida man shoots ex-girlfriend, sets home on fire

By Jake Holter
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWdYp_0euHCrcr00

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A DeFuniak Springs man is in custody after allegedly shooting his estranged girlfriend and setting a fire inside his house.

Authorities report the victim was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital. A SWAT team and a hostage negotiator were on scene to lure Daniel Jimenez, 42, out of the Plateau Avenue house.

After wild weekend, Spring Breakers meet the judge

Those who witnessed the scene were shocked by the early morning wake-up call.

“I heard a gunshot and I also heard the police screaming ‘Get out of the house! Get out of the house! Whoever is in the house, get out of the house,'” neighbor Paulette Peterson said.

Two children were also in the house at the time of the incident but authorities said they were not hurt.

Lieutenant Richard Black with the Defuniak Springs Police Department said Jimenez did not want to come quietly.

“He had made comments. He had a phone at his disposal and he was messaging and talking to different people, different family members, and telling them that he was not going out and that we were going to have to come in and get him,” Black said.

“He hid in the house and they didn’t know where he was so it took quite a while to get him out. Then he finally did leave the house and he came out with his arms up and the police were trying to get him to drop his gun and he finally did and they handcuffed him and took him away. It took way over an hour I think to finally get him out of the house,” Peterson said. “I thought the house was on fire.”

And it was.

Alabama alopecia advocate speaks out on Oscars joke that led to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Black said the state fire marshal concluded the fires inside the house were intentionally set.

The Defuniak Springs Fire Department and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team cleared the home and put the fires out.

Black said incidents like these are highly unusual.

“As far as a barricaded subject where we had to have a SWAT team involved I can’t even remember the last time so it doesn’t happen very often but when it does we’re ready and our partners in law enforcement we all came together and had a more positive ending to this than it could’ve been,” Black said.

Authorities said Jimenez will face multiple charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and arson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Defuniak Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Fire Marshal#Arson#Wmbb#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 42

CBS 42

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy