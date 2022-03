An alarming video that shows an airborne Tesla crashing into parked cars has sparked an investigation by police. The Los Angeles Police Department said in a social media statement that the incident, which took place at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday in Echo Park, involved an unknown driver of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM. The driver performed a dangerous, high-speed stunt that sent the vehicle flying before it slammed onto a steep residential street, colliding with two vehicles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO