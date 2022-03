Park City and Summit County officials are planning to host a community conversation on the Olympics this spring. With a possible decision happening as soon as this summer on which city will host the 2030 and 2034 Olympic Winter games, local leaders want to know what residents want if the Olympics return to Utah. Leaders Tuesday said that they will do their best to get input from all segments of the community this spring through both live and virtual options.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO