New London, CT

Grinder, sub, hoagie

By Tim Cotter
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago
I'm not going to give an opinion on whether New London is the original home of the sub. And I'm not going to debate whether the proper name is sub, grinder, hoagie or po boy.

But I will give you an indisputable fact: Hamilton Market makes an awesome one.

Growing up in Rhode Island, a grinder was filled with Italian meats, or maybe just Genoa salami. And that's what I order at Hamilton Market: a small Genoa with provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles, oil, salt and pepper. Simple. Delicious. It's on a sub roll the size of a loaf of Italian bread and often takes me two meals to finish. But for the non-purists, there is also chicken salad, roast beef, turkey, meatballs and more. I hear they're also fabulous.

Hamilton Market, 639 Broad St., New London; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays; (860) 442-3383.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
