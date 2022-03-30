ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Opendoor - A New Survey Shares The Top Challenges For Home Buyers

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Franklin Muanankese, Opendoor...

www.cbs46.com

WCNC

Opendoor talks top non-negotiables for many home buyers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Opendoor is a one-stop shop; a fast, easy and certain solution for eligible homes, unlocking equity for homeowners to purchase their next home. For home shoppers, download the Opendoor app to see...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
REAL ESTATE
#Home Buyers
Fortune

The housing market’s key metric just took an ugly turn for homebuyers

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Enticed by record-low mortgage rates and employers allowing them to work from anywhere, home shoppers rushed into the housing market during the pandemic. That influx of buyers caused inventory—the number of homes for sale—to plummet. Of course, less supply in the face of higher demand is the perfect recipe for spiking home prices.
REAL ESTATE
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cities With the Most Homebuyers Under 25

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. The red-hot residential real estate market of the last two years has shown some recent signs of cooling off, but finding a home remains challenging for many buyers. Intense competition and rising prices have made it especially difficult for young, first-time homebuyers to make a purchase.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS News

Surging mortgage rates are pricing millions out of buying a home

The U.S. real estate market was already tough for prospective buyers, who have faced double-digit price increases and cutthroat competition for listed properties. Now they are facing another challenge as rising mortgage rates add to the affordability squeeze. The average mortgage rate jumped to 4.42% for the week ended March...
BUSINESS
Money

Homebuyer Heartbreak: 4 Facts That Show How Much Harder It Is to Buy a House Now

COVID-19 has made the past two years brutal for prospective homebuyers, and, unfortunately, there’s no relief in sight. Prices continue to climb, the bidding process is more competitive than ever, and there just aren’t enough homes on the market to satisfy America’s seemingly insatiable demand for real estate. And with mortgage rates rising ahead of planned interest rate hikes at the Federal Reserve, the extra expenses don’t stop once the deal is closed. Higher mortgage rates mean higher monthly payments.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Housing Beat: Mortgage Rates Soar, Mortgage Applications Sink

This week's housing and mortgage industry data is something of a seesaw ride, with mortgage rates, millennial homebuying and the mortgage delinquency rate rising while mortgage applications and a major builder's output did not. Rates And Applications: Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.42% for the...
BUSINESS

