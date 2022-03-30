Opendoor - A New Survey Shares The Top Challenges For Home Buyers

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Enticed by record-low mortgage rates and employers allowing them to work from anywhere, home shoppers rushed into the housing market during the pandemic. That influx of buyers caused inventory—the number of homes for sale—to plummet. Of course, less supply in the face of higher demand is the perfect recipe for spiking home prices.

REAL ESTATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO