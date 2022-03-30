Opendoor - A New Survey Shares The Top Challenges For Home Buyers

COVID-19 has made the past two years brutal for prospective homebuyers, and, unfortunately, there’s no relief in sight. Prices continue to climb, the bidding process is more competitive than ever, and there just aren’t enough homes on the market to satisfy America’s seemingly insatiable demand for real estate. And with mortgage rates rising ahead of planned interest rate hikes at the Federal Reserve, the extra expenses don’t stop once the deal is closed. Higher mortgage rates mean higher monthly payments.
