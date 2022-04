Scott Bennie has died at the age of 61 as a result of pneumonia complications. Bennie had a major impact on the gaming and tabletop industries throughout his lifetime. During the 90s, Bennie worked at Interplay, where he served in several roles, including producer, designer, and writer. There, he worked on a number of different titles, including the company's adaptations of The Lord of the Rings, as well as several Star Trek projects. For Bennie, the Star Trek games were a passion project, referring to himself as "a Trekkie since the early 70s" in a 2017 interview with Steemit. Bennie also served as one of the writers on the original Fallout, working on maps, and contributing the name "Dogmeat."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO