City of Gassville: Part-Time Certified Police Officer

The Lincoln City Police Department is pleased to introduce the newest member of the department’s K-9 unit, K-9 Nix and her partner Officer Cody Snidow. After a successful three-year career with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Nix joined LCPD in January when the sheriff’s office found itself without a K-9 handler. The sheriff’s office offered to transfer Nix to LCPD at no cost in the hope of keeping her working within Lincoln County. With approval from Lincoln City City Council and city administrative personnel, the offer was accepted and Nix joined LCPD. In addition, Nix’s fully equipped K-9 patrol vehicle was purchased from the sheriff’s office and was recently marked with LCPD’s graphics.

LINCOLN CITY, OR ・ 15 DAYS AGO