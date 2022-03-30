Skagit Valley Tulip Festival starting in April

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – Tulip field workers in Skagit County have ended their strike ahead of the county’s Tulip Festival. Farm worker’s union Familias Unidas por la Justicia posted on social media that workers at the Washington Bulb Company voted to suspend their strike late yesterday, Thursday, March 24th.
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some Skagit County tulip farm workers went on strike Tuesday to demand better working conditions. The strike comes about a week before thousands of tourists are expected to visit Skagit Valley for the annual tulip festival. At least 70 Washington Bulb Company workers were planning...
Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
Spring is in the air, and Ottawa's famous tulip festival is back in person this year with much more than flower beds. You'll be able to walk through rainbow gardens of over 300,000 blooms, dine from a bunch of different food trucks and top it off with a free fireworks show.
Hotels throughout the area are gearing up for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. John Durgin, who owns Katy’s Inn in La Conner with his wife Joan, said they are preparing for the April 1-30 festival with a series of inspections. Contractors are checking on furnaces, fire extinguishers and guest...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Everyone loves tacos and festivals so Evansville is putting the two together again! The 4th annual Evansville Taco Festival is coming to 300 Court St. on April 30 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A limited 2 hour VIP event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Over 15 […]
Whether you remember seeing it during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette or in the heartfelt conversation Peter Parker has with Happy Hogan in Spider-man: Far From Home, you were blown away by that beautiful tulip field in the Netherlands. If you want to experience it for yourself, you don't have to travel overseas!
The Hudson Valley Bloody Mary Festival scheduled for Kingston in April has reportedly been canceled. Talk about a bummer. First off, I'm a huge fan of a good Bloody Mary. A Bloody Mary of course is a cocktail containing vodka, tomato juice and other spices and flavorings. Actually, the Hudson Valley is home to one of New York's best Bloody Marys.
Showtimes will be reduced for “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom starting April 25. The show is currently being performed eight times a day, on the hour starting at 10:00 a.m. Starting Monday, April 25, the 1:00 p.m. show will be removed for every day except Saturdays.
A craft show will take place at Tamanend Park, 1255 Second Street Pike in Southampton, from April 2-9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be an array of handmade crafts, candy, wreaths, jewelry, holiday gift items and more. For more information, call 215-808-3004, visit ThreeDcrafts.com or go to...
The Blackwater Valley Opera Festival has announced its 2022 season, which will take place between May 31 and June 6. The festival kicks off with “Orfeo ed Euridice” starring Kelli-Ann Masterson, Meili Li, and Aoife Gibney. David Bolger directs and Peter Whelan conducts. Performance Dates: June 1-5, 2022.
Eagle River Watershed Council will host the seventh annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival in a hybrid format on April 7. The nonprofit fundraiser includes door prizes, a virtual silent auction and an interactive chat feature for those attending virtually, as well as big-screen access in Edwards, thanks to the Riverwalk Theater.
BROKEN BOW–A special cornhole tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Broken Bow Golf Club (2280 Memorial Drive). The event is a fundraiser to help with medical and travel expenses for the Scott Family. Baby Leeryck Scott is the 10-month-old daughter of...
Comments / 0