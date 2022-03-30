ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival starting in April

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is starting...

KGMI

Field workers end strike ahead of Tulip Festival

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – Tulip field workers in Skagit County have ended their strike ahead of the county’s Tulip Festival. Farm worker’s union Familias Unidas por la Justicia posted on social media that workers at the Washington Bulb Company voted to suspend their strike late yesterday, Thursday, March 24th.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Fox 59

xZOOberance Spring festival begins

Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
FESTIVAL
WEHT/WTVW

Annual Evansville Taco Festival planned in April!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Everyone loves tacos and festivals so Evansville is putting the two together again! The 4th annual Evansville Taco Festival is coming to 300 Court St. on April 30 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A limited 2 hour VIP event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Over 15 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Bloody Mary Festival Canceled

The Hudson Valley Bloody Mary Festival scheduled for Kingston in April has reportedly been canceled. Talk about a bummer. First off, I'm a huge fan of a good Bloody Mary. A Bloody Mary of course is a cocktail containing vodka, tomato juice and other spices and flavorings. Actually, the Hudson Valley is home to one of New York's best Bloody Marys.
KINGSTON, NY
Hampton Times

Craft show starts April 2

A craft show will take place at Tamanend Park, 1255 Second Street Pike in Southampton, from April 2-9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be an array of handmade crafts, candy, wreaths, jewelry, holiday gift items and more. For more information, call 215-808-3004, visit ThreeDcrafts.com or go to...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
operawire.com

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival Announces 2022 Season

The Blackwater Valley Opera Festival has announced its 2022 season, which will take place between May 31 and June 6. The festival kicks off with “Orfeo ed Euridice” starring Kelli-Ann Masterson, Meili Li, and Aoife Gibney. David Bolger directs and Peter Whelan conducts. Performance Dates: June 1-5, 2022.
MUSIC
Vail Daily

Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns April 7

Eagle River Watershed Council will host the seventh annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival in a hybrid format on April 7. The nonprofit fundraiser includes door prizes, a virtual silent auction and an interactive chat feature for those attending virtually, as well as big-screen access in Edwards, thanks to the Riverwalk Theater.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Sand Hills Express

Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser for Scott Family April 2 in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW–A special cornhole tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Broken Bow Golf Club (2280 Memorial Drive). The event is a fundraiser to help with medical and travel expenses for the Scott Family. Baby Leeryck Scott is the 10-month-old daughter of...
BROKEN BOW, NE

