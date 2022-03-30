Domino's staff quit mid-shift after being overwhelmed with orders in viral TikTok

A TikToker revealed how she and her colleague quit their jobs at Domino's by locking up during a busy Saturday shift.

TikToker Mikayla Prindeville ( @mikaylaprindevill ) recorded a video showing the pair in their uniforms in the kitchen looking fed up. A phone ringing can be heard in the background.

She said: “This is the end, final moments.”

She then panned the camera around the kitchen and remarked: “We’re leaving it just how we f***ing found it. F*** this job.”

Since uploading the clip four days ago, it has received 3.5 million views, 224,000 likes, and 6,500 comments.

Commenting, one viewer said: “Nah bc two ppl for a DINNER rush is not okay. maybe lunch but nooooo.”

Another viewer joked: “I’d make a couple pizzas and take them home.”

Another said: “I wouldn’t judge Domino’s as a whole. That’s based on your owner. I’ve worked for Domino’s for 15 years, for very wonderful people.”

In a follow-up video, Prindeville said that on the night they quit, there were only two people preparing the orders and one delivery driver on the shift.

She said they were overwhelmed and shortstaffed, and added that they were inundated with calls while orders kept coming in.

She said: “We had so much empathy for the driver, we were doing so much work for next to nothing and it was just stressful. Nobody should have to go through something like that, nobody should have to work that understaffed and just take it.”

Fed up, they turned everything off and locked up the restaurant.

She said she has been working since she was 14, and remarked that “it takes a lot” to bring her to this point.

She has since found a new job.

Indy100 has reached out to Domino's for comment.

