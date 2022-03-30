ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Travel Mom - Surf & Sip Your Way Through California

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Emily Kaufman, The...

www.cbs46.com

KTVU FOX 2

Travel warning issued for Tijuana, Baja California

LOS ANGELES - The State Department recently reissued a warning for Americans planning travel to Tijuana or Baja California due to heightened concerns regarding crime and kidnappings. The warning states "travelers should remain on main highways and avoid remote locations … of particular concern is the high number of homicides...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KATU.com

The Travel Mom's Great California Destinations!

The Travel Mom Emily Kaufman and Lifestyle Expert Tommy Didario shared some California destinations that they enjoy. Click the links below to find out more about their destinations and about travel insurance. Click here to find out how you can win a vacation giveaway from the Travel Mom!. https://www.sonomacounty.com/. https://www.surfcityusa.com/
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1

Amtrak wants to help people escape for spring with a free companion ticket in private rooms starting Tuesday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is valid through March 21, allows passengers who book a private roomette to bring a guest for no extra charge with fares starting at $193. The sale is valid on travel between March 16 and May 22.
Ledger-Enquirer

Passengers stuck on JetBlue plane after jet bridge operator goes home in Massachusetts

A JetBlue plane full of passengers were left waiting in their seats for nearly an hour after their flight landed in Massachusetts. The person responsible for operating the jet bridge to let everyone into the airport went home sick, Boston 25 News reported. JetBlue Flight 676 arrived at Worcester Regional Airport just before 1 a.m. on March 15 after flying in from New York.
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
Travel + Leisure

This Travel Bag Has Been My Go-to for Weekend Trips and Long-haul Flights for Years — and It's $43 Off

Now that several bucket-list destinations around the world are starting to reopen to tourists (we see you, Thailand), travel enthusiasts are making plans again. As the to-do tabs recently began adding up on my own computer, I immediately checked one thing off my pre-vacation list: luggage. My Away suitcase is a no-brainer, but the Lo & Sons travel bag I bought several years ago continues to be my go-to for any trip of any length. And it's 20 percent off right now.
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
CBS 46

Kids throwing rocks at cars along railroad in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cars continue to be hit by rocks while driving in southwest Atlanta. Victims point to a group of kids throwing these rocks from an overpass, which is an active railroad. “As we were going up under the bridge, they hit the front windshield twice with two...
Community Policy