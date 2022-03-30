ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature coming to Am Fam Field

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 1 day ago
A Brewers game and 90s music, what could be better than that?

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature featuring Treach, and Rob Base will perform in the I Love the 90s Tour postgame concert at American Family Field on Saturday, May 21, after the Brewers take on the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m.

This group of artists are each a treasured part of the 90s musical narrative.

Vanilla Ice’s iconic hit “Ice Ice Baby,” broke multiple records, was the first hip hop song to reach #1 on the all-genre Billboard Charts, and resulted in Grammy, AMA, and People’s Choice nominations.

Naughty by Nature’s “O.P.P” launched them into mainstream success, with the group winning four Grammy nominations and “Best Rap Album” for Poverty’s Paradise in 1996.

Rob Base, long considered one of the pioneers in bringing rap music to the mainstream, reached multi-Platinum status with hits such as “It Takes Two,” “Joy and Pain,” and “Get on the Dance Floor.”

All fans in attendance for the game are invited to stay and watch the concert.

Fans will also have the option to bump their seats up to a field pass for $25 online , over the phone at (414) 902-4000, or by mentioning this event at the American Family Field Ticket Windows.

For more information, click here.

