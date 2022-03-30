Biden receives 2nd Covid vaccine booster

President Joe Biden received his second Covid-19 booster shot Wednesday, moments after delivering a speech on the state of the pandemic at the White House.

"If you haven't gotten your first booster, please don't wait," the president said. "Do it today."

The president’s decision came one day after the FDA authorized a second booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for adults 50 years and older. Later the same day, the CDC recommended all adults age 50 and older receive an additional vaccine dose.

During his speech, Biden announced the rollout of a new federal website, Covid.org, that centralizes Covid-19 resources for Americans. Free at-home tests and masks will be available on the website, as will information about local Covid spread and locations for free vaccines.



Biden called on Congress to provide additional funding, noting enough funds are available to provide free boosters for those age 50 and older but not beyond that.

"Because of testing, treatments and more, we're now in a new moment in this pandemic," Biden said. "It does not mean Covid-19 is over. It means Covid-19 no longer controls our lives."

After the conclusion of his speech, Biden removed his suitcoat and rolled up his sleeve, and a member of the White House Medical Unit gave him the shot. The president joked that he believes "it discourages people getting the vaccination when they watch people get a needle in their arm, so I apologize."

Biden, 79, received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in December 2020 and the second in January 2021, both on live television. The president received the Pfizer booster in September 2021 and received another Pfizer booster on Wednesday.



“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine,” Biden said while receiving his first dose . “There’s nothing to worry about.”

The White House has dealt with a series of Covid scares in recent weeks. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive in mid-March, as did Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, whose positive test came during a St. Patrick's Day visit to Washington. White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive last week, and deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is currently isolating after a positive test.

On Tuesday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said the president would receive a fourth dose “if his doctor recommends” it, emphasizing the decision would come “in consultation with his doctor.” An announcement that Biden would receive the fourth dose came Wednesday morning.