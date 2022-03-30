ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden receives 2nd Covid vaccine booster

By Samuel Benson
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPejb_0euHAxqn00


Updated: 03/30/2022 02:20 PM EDT

President Joe Biden received his second Covid-19 booster shot Wednesday, moments after delivering a speech on the state of the pandemic at the White House.

"If you haven't gotten your first booster, please don't wait," the president said. "Do it today."

The president’s decision came one day after the FDA authorized a second booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for adults 50 years and older. Later the same day, the CDC recommended all adults age 50 and older receive an additional vaccine dose.

During his speech, Biden announced the rollout of a new federal website, Covid.org, that centralizes Covid-19 resources for Americans. Free at-home tests and masks will be available on the website, as will information about local Covid spread and locations for free vaccines.



Biden called on Congress to provide additional funding, noting enough funds are available to provide free boosters for those age 50 and older but not beyond that.

"Because of testing, treatments and more, we're now in a new moment in this pandemic," Biden said. "It does not mean Covid-19 is over. It means Covid-19 no longer controls our lives."

After the conclusion of his speech, Biden removed his suitcoat and rolled up his sleeve, and a member of the White House Medical Unit gave him the shot. The president joked that he believes "it discourages people getting the vaccination when they watch people get a needle in their arm, so I apologize."

Biden, 79, received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in December 2020 and the second in January 2021, both on live television. The president received the Pfizer booster in September 2021 and received another Pfizer booster on Wednesday.



“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine,” Biden said while receiving his first dose . “There’s nothing to worry about.”

The White House has dealt with a series of Covid scares in recent weeks. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive in mid-March, as did Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, whose positive test came during a St. Patrick's Day visit to Washington. White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive last week, and deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is currently isolating after a positive test.

On Tuesday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said the president would receive a fourth dose “if his doctor recommends” it, emphasizing the decision would come “in consultation with his doctor.” An announcement that Biden would receive the fourth dose came Wednesday morning.

Comments / 12

Tracy L.B.R
2d ago

With the Fake needle like the first one ? Besides shouldn’t he be on his 3rd or 4th one by now due to his age ?

Reply(1)
11
Bootboyrick
1d ago

We can only hope this one does him in….. IF THAT IS A REAL VACCINE which I don’t believe it is.

Reply
6
If you enjoy reading articles from
POLITICO
POLITICO

196K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

92M+

Views

Follow POLITICO and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Patrick#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#Cdc#Covid Org#Americans
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
196K+
Followers
11K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy