ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'HARRY KANE!': Antoine Griezmann hilariously screams the name of the Tottenham and England star after scoring past Spurs No 1 Hugo Lloris in viral clip from France training session

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Antoine Griezmann has paid tribute to Harry Kane's prowess in front of goal by shouting the Tottenham and England star's name after scoring past Hugo Lloris in a France training session.

Griezmann cheekily imitated the striker after heading a cross past Kane's Spurs team-mate Lloris in a session before France's friendly against South Africa in Lille on Tuesday.

The Atletico Madrid forward yelled 'Harry Kane!' in celebration of the goal, prompting a smile from Lloris in the French net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUixv_0euHApmz00
Antoine Griezmann celebrated his goal in a France training session by yelling 'Harry Kane'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykaaU_0euHApmz00
Kane has again been in superb goalscoring form for Tottenham and England this season

Footage of the clip went viral on social media as fans on Twitter enjoyed the revelation that even the top players in the world copy their fellow professionals.

'I still find it cray how other football stars like to imitate or idolise other current footballers,' @PKay_Utd wrote on Twitter. 'Just like how we do when we kicking ball with our mates.'

Another user, @chappiejokes, said: 'Griezmann yelling "HARRY KANE" after scoring this header is the funniest thing you'll see today.'

'Hero worship! He wishes he was anywhere near Harry’s standard,' added @tiredfootyfan, while @_THFC simply said: 'Class recognises class.'

The clip went viral on social media as fans revelled in Griezmann's cheeky imitation of Kane

Griezmann was unable to fully imitate Kane's goalscoring antics as he failed to find the net in France's 5-0 win over South Africa - but he did make two assists.

Kane, who was on the scoresheet in England's 2-1 victory against Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday, has enjoyed another superb campaign for Spurs.

The England captain has scored 22 goals in 41 appearances for Tottenham this season and has a total of 49 goals in 69 caps for his country.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Laughing Cristiano Ronaldo appears to poke fun at Cedric Soares' jumping technique as superstar leads Portugal in training ahead of World Cup qualifying showdown with North Macedonia

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help but mock Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares for the way in which he headed the ball during Portugal training at the Estadio do Dragao. The two Premier League stars were filmed knocking the ball around with their national team-mates ahead of their crucial World Cup play-off clash with North Macedonia on Tuesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Spurs#French#Chappiejokes
Daily Mail

Brendan Rodgers insists Harry Maguire can bounce back from England booing, as he slams fans who aimed jeers at the Manchester United captain: 'Not long ago they were praising him to the hilt'

Brendan Rodgers backed Harry Maguire to bounce back from being booed by England fans as he prepares to face his former skipper this weekend. Rodgers had only recently taken over as Leicester boss when Maguire was sold to Manchester United for £80million in summer 2019 and will try to maintain the pressure on the centre-back by guiding his team to victory at Old Trafford on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

SPECIAL REPORT: The reality TV show using ex-Chelsea captain Dennis Wise, England Italia ‘90 hero Des Walker and facetimes with Jamie Vardy to boost their mission of producing Indonesian superstars in the UK

Mirwan Suwarso is trying to find the right word to describe Indonesia’s relationship with the beautiful game. He quickly settles on one. ‘Delusional,’ he tells Sportsmail. ‘We’re a football mad country. I think we’re the most spoiled nation in the world in terms of football broadcasts for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jesse Marsch reveals he has not spoken to Brazil star Raphinha about Barcelona's interest... as Leeds boss expresses desire to get the best out of the player while he is still at the club

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he is determined to get the best out of Raphinha while he remains at the club. Brazil winger Raphinha, who signed a four-year deal when he joined Leeds from Rennes in October 2020, has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
South Africa
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SkySports

Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid: Nou Camp breaks women's football attendance record

Barcelona broke the women's attendance record as 91,553 fans watched them come from behind to beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 5-2 at Camp Nou on Wednesday and reach the Champions League semi-finals with an 8-3 aggregate win. Leading 3-1 from the first leg and roared on by a partisan Nou...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'I've never had a month so exciting': Thiago Alcantara admits he is relishing Liverpool's blockbuster April, with eight huge games in just 29 days to keep quadruple tilt alive... and says run will be 'like a World Cup'

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara insists the players are in a 'one-mission mood' as they enter a hugely-significant April. Saturday's early kick-off at home to Watford, when they could go top of the Premier League for the first time since September, is a prelude to a Champions League quarter-final with Benfica before they face Manchester City twice in two competitions within the space of a week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Egypt boss Carlos Queiroz steps down after failing to reach the 2022 Qatar World Cup, insisting the 'dream is over'... as they suffered defeat by Senegal on penalties once AGAIN in play-off qualifier

Carlos Queiroz has announced his departure from the Egyptian national team after failing to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Pharaohs were defeated 3-1 on penalties to Senegal in the World Cup play-off qualifier in Dakar on Tuesday evening. The match ended 1-0 to Senegal after 120 minutes...
FIFA
theScore

African World Cup qualifiers: Cameroon pulls off miracle, Egypt misses out

Africa's 10 best teams closed out the region's final round of World Cup qualifying with Tuesday's second legs. Each matchup was finely poised following some tight opening fixtures. Below, theScore has the results that determined which five African nations go to Qatar. Nigeria 1-1 Ghana (1-1 on agg., Ghana advances...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Peter Kay joins Instagram to promote his new tour - after stepping away from the public eye due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'

Peter Kay has joined Instagram to promote his new tour - after largely stepping out of the public eye for the last five years. A pair of tweets from Peter's official Twitter account, the first since September 2021, shared a link to his new Instagram, reading: 'Peter is now on Instagram please give him a follow his new official account.'
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

324K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy