'HARRY KANE!': Antoine Griezmann hilariously screams the name of the Tottenham and England star after scoring past Spurs No 1 Hugo Lloris in viral clip from France training session

Antoine Griezmann has paid tribute to Harry Kane's prowess in front of goal by shouting the Tottenham and England star's name after scoring past Hugo Lloris in a France training session.

Griezmann cheekily imitated the striker after heading a cross past Kane's Spurs team-mate Lloris in a session before France's friendly against South Africa in Lille on Tuesday.

The Atletico Madrid forward yelled 'Harry Kane!' in celebration of the goal, prompting a smile from Lloris in the French net.

Kane has again been in superb goalscoring form for Tottenham and England this season

Footage of the clip went viral on social media as fans on Twitter enjoyed the revelation that even the top players in the world copy their fellow professionals.

'I still find it cray how other football stars like to imitate or idolise other current footballers,' @PKay_Utd wrote on Twitter. 'Just like how we do when we kicking ball with our mates.'

Another user, @chappiejokes, said: 'Griezmann yelling "HARRY KANE" after scoring this header is the funniest thing you'll see today.'

'Hero worship! He wishes he was anywhere near Harry’s standard,' added @tiredfootyfan, while @_THFC simply said: 'Class recognises class.'

Griezmann was unable to fully imitate Kane's goalscoring antics as he failed to find the net in France's 5-0 win over South Africa - but he did make two assists.

Kane, who was on the scoresheet in England's 2-1 victory against Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday, has enjoyed another superb campaign for Spurs.

The England captain has scored 22 goals in 41 appearances for Tottenham this season and has a total of 49 goals in 69 caps for his country.