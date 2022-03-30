ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd star Donny van de Beek offers to pay to rent house for Ukraine refugees in kind gesture amid Russian invasion

By Alex Cole
 1 day ago
MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Donny van de Beek has offered to rent a house for Ukraine refugees as they flee the deadly Russian invasion.

Van de Beek, 24, is on loan at Everton and reportedly keen to make the deal a permanent one.

Van de Beek wants to rent a place in the Netherlands or Poland to house Ukrainian refugees Credit: Alamy
Vitaliy Mykolenko has spoken of Van de Beek's generosity and is 'grateful' for the support shown at Everton Credit: Getty

The Dutchman is due back at Old Trafford in the summer, with three years still to run on his Red Devils contract.

Toffees team-mate Vitaliy Mykolenko told UA Tribuna of Van de Beek's generous offer.

The Ukrainian said: "Donny van de Beek, a world-class player, approaches me and says: 'I want to rent a house for people, whether in the Netherlands or in Poland.

'We will take them from the border, settle them, pay for it'".

Mykolenko joined in January from Dynamo Kyiv and has played six games, including the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Boreham Wood where he was named captain.

He has made 21 appearances for his country and is "grateful" for all the support he has been shown at the Merseyside club since the devastating war began.

The 22-year-old said: "I don't know how to thank these people.

"Everyone came up and asked how my family was, my friends.

"On the second day the head coach came up and said: 'if you need a rest, if you need time, take your time'.

"I am grateful to the club for its support from all sides.

"The administrator in charge of the equipment said: 'I know what your situation is. I understand how difficult it is for you. Come to us for dinner'.

"A physiotherapist came up and said: 'I have a room, a bed for two people. Those who have nowhere to live, we are ready to shelter them'.

"I am pleasantly shocked. Honestly I'm shocked".

Here in Britian, it is the biggest refugee resettlement scheme since World War Two.

But just one in ten bids put in to the refugees Homes for Ukraine scheme have been approved, damning statistics out on Wednesday reveal.

Only just over 2,000 have so far been rubber stamped by officials — despite 150,000 generous Brits offering their homes to those fleeing Vladimir Putin’s bombs.

Around 25,000 desperate families have been matched up with homes in the UK, but are waiting for visas and paperwork to be signed off.

No 10 said: "The Home Office is working flat out to streamline processes while maintaining vital security checks".

#Refugees#Ukraine#Russian#Manchester United#Everton#Dutchman#Red Devils#Ukrainian
