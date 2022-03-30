ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I asked my hairstylist for a sleek bob – but was left looking like a SHREK character

By Brooke Knappenberger
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

THERE'S nothing quite like a disastrous haircut.

Once you go in for a chop, there's not much you can do after besides patiently waiting for your hair to grow back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrTRE_0euHAnGl00
Emily Cox told her TikTok followers she was going to ask her hairstylist for a sleek bob with some bangs Credit: TikTok/embomcox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVVcj_0euHAnGl00
However, she compared the end result to Lord Farquaad from Shrek Credit: Alamy

One young woman learned that lesson the hard way.

The woman named Emily Cox posted a video telling her TikTok followers that she was going in for a haircut.

"I was thinking of doing like a sleek bob, maybe some bangs... so you'll see when I come back," she said.

Then the video cuts to Cox after her appointment with the results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBPeB_0euHAnGl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2Xn0_0euHAnGl00

Instead of a sleek bob, Cox received a choppy chin-length cut with messy bangs that hit above her eyebrows.

She kept a lighthearted attitude though and said: "Does this look like a sleek bob to you? Bangs... are you serious?"

In the video's caption, Cox wrote: "Lord farquaad who ??" comparing her bad haircut to the Shrek character.

People in the comment section also joked about Cox's haircut like one who wrote: "Did they cut it with a knife and fork?"

Another added: "Whoever did this to u deserves jail time," while someone else commented: "Pretty sure this assault, you should press charges."

"Did the person that cut your hair think this was good? I’d complain! Can’t get your hair back but save someone else," another comment read.

In a subsequent video, Cox revealed that she fixed the botched cut by completely shaving her head.

People seemed to like her shaved style much more than the Lord Farquaad cut, with some chiming in: "Much better than the bob" and "Never go back! You look stunning!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361bPl_0euHAnGl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3mEm_0euHAnGl00

In other hair horror stories, one woman had her boyfriend learn how to bleach hair to save her some money, but it ended in disaster.

Meanwhile, another woman had her husband give her a haircut and she was left looking like Baldrick from Black Adder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIC3Q_0euHAnGl00
Cox was left shocked over the choppy cut she received Credit: TikTok/embomcox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAEYY_0euHAnGl00
To fix the cut, Cox ended up shaving her head completely Credit: TikTok/embomcox

