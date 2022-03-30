ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can YOU get Elon Musk’s Starlink? Check your area in US and UK with this map

By Sean Keach
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26l4Mw_0euHAdRV00

ELON Musk's Starlink beams internet down from space – but can you receive it?

The sci-fi tech is increasingly available around the world, giving web users an alternative to regular broadband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAYX0_0euHAdRV00
Starlink starter boxes contain a special router and a satellite dish that users must affix to their homes Credit: Reddit/Bybby4j

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a project that aims to "deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system".

This involves putting a "mega constellation" of more than 40,000 satellites into orbit.

"With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable," the official website explains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVIp0_0euHAdRV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcS0N_0euHAdRV00

It's run by SpaceX, a Californian rocket firm bankrolled by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

And it's already live! Musk's Starlink constellation is now beaming speedy Wi-Fi to people across the planet.

Thousands of satellites have already been launched.

Dozens of Starlink spacecraft are sent up in batches of around 60 at a time.

Each group is launched atop an unmanned Falcon 9 rocket built and operated by SpaceX.

The satellites typically orbit around 340 miles above Earth.

Each satellite weighs around 260kg, and features a flat-panel design that makes the probes easily stackable aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Where is Starlink available – is coverage in my area?

If you're keen to get Starlink, you can check if it's available in your area.

The official Starlink website has a map that lets you search for your home to see if coverage is available.

A bright green colour means service is available right now.

And a darker green hue means the area is on a waitlist.

Internet speeds can range from 46Mbps right up to 146Mbps – which could be faster than your home internet.

You'll need to order a satellite receiver from Starlink, and then pay for continued service.

Until recently, the upfront cost for hardware was $499 – with a $99-a-month rolling fee for internet.

But Starlink recently jacked up its prices.

You'll now pay $599 for the hardware, with a $110 fee for internet access each month.

But it's possible that the price may come down in the long run, as more users sign up.

