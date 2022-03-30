KU Jayhawks leave Lawrence for Final Four

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are leaving for the Final Four Wednesday afternoon.

The men’s basketball team plans to leave the KU Campus in Lawrence at noon.

One by one players and coaches walked out, posed for pictures, and signed autographs for lucky fans. Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was the last person to board the bus.

“Rock Chalk Jayhawk, go KU!” two young fans said after meeting some of their favorite players.

“It’s great to have them here and we’re hoping that they can win the final four and NCAA Championship,” Blake Zygmunt said after watching the team leave.

The bus took the Jayhawks to Topeka Regional Airport and the team’s chartered flight. A group of fans and a pep band held a larger send-off the for the team there.

KU and Villanova tip-off begins at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, April 2. The Final Four games air on TBS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.