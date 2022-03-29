ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga shows promise for weight-loss maintenance, study finds

By A. Pawlowski
TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYoga burns fewer calories than aerobic exercise so it’s usually not the go-to workout for people who want to lose weight. But what if the mind-body connection fostered by yoga could help them maintain that weight loss for the long term?. It’s an idea researchers set out to...

www.today.com

