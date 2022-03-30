ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Katy Perry to narrate authorized Elizabeth Taylor podcast

By ALICIA RANCILIO
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbwKK_0euH9LkH00
Katy Perry-Elizabeth Taylor-Podcast Elizabeth Taylor appears on May 21, 1992, left, and Katy Perry appears at MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2019. Perry will narrate a podcast, “Elizabeth The First," about Elizabeth Taylor, debuting this spring. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Katy Perry is getting into the podcast business, narrating a series about another superstar, Elizabeth Taylor.

“Elizabeth The First,” produced by Perry, House of Taylor and Imperative, is a 10-episode series about Taylor as the original influencer.

Topics include how Taylor negotiated the first $1M salary to star in 1963's “Cleopatra," and the creation of a fragrance empire when celebrity-endorsed productions was not common or popular. Thirty years since its launch, White Diamonds remains a top global fragrance brand.

The podcast will also discuss how Taylor used her celebrity to call attention to HIV/AIDS and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and include rare stories from people who knew her best.

In a statement, Perry says of Taylor, “like most people, I was attracted to her glamour... I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving – all things I try to live in my own life. It’s an honor to be able to share her story in this way.”

Adds the House of Taylor, "We believe wholeheartedly that this take on Elizabeth will resonate with audiences. Her story is timely. And, we’re excited for people to hear about her in a different light and see her the way we do.”

“Elizabeth The First” will debut later this spring on all major podcast platforms. Taylor died in 2011.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh

79K+

Followers

99K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Follow WPXI Pittsburgh and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NME

Katy Perry reacts to lawsuit win: “Just be sure before you take me to court”

Katy Perry has seemingly reacted to her recent copyright appeal case win during a show in Las Vegas – watch footage below. Perry is currently nearing the end of her residency at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre and during Friday night’s performance (March 11), she changed the lyrics to ‘Dark Horse’ to reference her recent legal victory.
MUSIC
The Points Guy

Katy Perry named new cruise ship Norwegian Prima’s godmother

Katy Perry is about to become a mother – a godmother, that is. Of a cruise ship. Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that the pop star and “American Idol” judge will serve as godmother to its newest ship, Norwegian Prima, which debuts in August 2022. The line is known for having popular musicians christen its ships, including Kelly Clarkson (Norwegian Encore), Pitbull (Norwegian Escape) and Reba McIntire (Norwegian Epic).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Katy Perry
Hello Magazine

Where is Jenna Bush Hager on Today? Hoda Kotb gets new famous co-star

Jenna Bush Hager is a familiar face on Today's Fourth Hour alongside Hoda Kotb, but was noticeably absent on Monday's show. Instead, Hoda sat alongside Kelly Rowland at the start of the week. Kelly looked incredible dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit as she made her Today hosting debut, and...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their New Massive $50M Bel-Air Family Home As Engagement Rumors Swirl: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't wasting any time in making their new massive $50 million estate ready for their joint family. The power couple visited the Bel-Air property over the weekend, with J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, along with their security team, tagging along, according to TMZ. Affleck and Lopez spent two hours at the home, as the actor was spotted taking snaps inside the 20,000 square ft. pad before heading out.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Glamour#Ap#House#White Diamonds#The House Of Taylor#The Associated Press
HollywoodLife

Julianne Hough & Ryan Seacrest Reunite On His Radio Show 9 Years After Split — Watch

The exes got along well while Julianne Hough and her brother Derek stopped by ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest,’ almost a decade after Ryan and Julianne’s breakup. Who says exes can’t get along? Ryan Seacrest, 47, and his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough, 33, had a great rapport with each other when the former Dancing With The Stars judge was a guest on Ryan’s SiriusXM show on Friday March 4. Julianne was a guest along with her brother Derek, 36, to discuss the siblings’ upcoming Oscar salute, but Ryan’s co-hosts couldn’t resist discussing the American Idol host’s past relationship with Julianne.
CELEBRITIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Jennifer Hudson's ex is selling her engagement ring for $45,000

Jennifer Hudson's ex is selling her engagement ring for $45,000. The 40-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a contestant on 'American Idol' back in 2004 - was engaged to David Otunga for between 2008 and 2017 and five years after calling time on their relationship, the former WWE wrestler has listed the "one-of-a-kind bauble" for sale on IDoNowIDont.com.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Why Ryan Seacrest Swears It's Not "Awkward" Interviewing Ex-Girlfriend Julianne Hough

Watch: Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Dish on Working as BFFs. Only Ryan Seacrest can make talking to an ex look easy. On March 4, the host of iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest had the opportunity to chat with Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough for their new ABC special. And while some fans—including his co-hosts Sisanie and Tanya Rad—may have predicted some tension between Ryan and his ex-girlfriend, it just wasn't the case.
CELEBRITIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy