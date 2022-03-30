ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Concerning Seth Curry Development Could Ruin the Nets’ Championship Hopes

By Martin Fenn
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Seth Curry admitted his injured ankle is in worse shape than initially feared, which could end the Brooklyn Nets' title...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting
Sportscasting

183K+

Followers

28K+

Posts

126M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

The biggest roadblock to Nets winning 2022 NBA Finals

The Brooklyn Nets have had championship aspirations ever since they brought together Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. While the latter is now long gone, this team is still hungry to win an NBA title, but health has played a major issue. KD missed substantial time this season with...
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Nets prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/29/2022

The Brooklyn Nets host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night in the Association! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Nets prediction and pick. As the season starts to wind down, the Detroit Pistons continue to lose games which is probably the smart plan at this point. Detroit is (20-55) on the season which is the third-worst record in the NBA. They are just a half-game ahead of the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. There is one shining piece of armor for the Pistons which is Cade Cunningham. He’s averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. It will be exciting to see how he performs next season after playing well as a rookie.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

2022-03-30 04:26:46 GMT+00:00 - Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out...
NBA
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert starting again Monday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert will remain in the starting lineup on Monday versus the Orlando Magic. LeVert returned to the Cavaliers' starting lineup on Saturday and played 36 minutes while recording 17 points, 5 boards, 3 assists, a steal, and a triple. Kevin Love will presumably stay with the second unit on Monday.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba League Pass#The New York Daily News
Reuters

Luka Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over skidding Lakers

Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists through three quarters to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110 wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out the...
NBA
ESPN

Doncic's 35 points, 13 assists send Mavs past Cavs 120-112

CLEVELAND -- — With a large, loud contingent of Slovenia fans on hand, Luka Doncic wanted to give his countrymen a show. The Cavaliers couldn't stop it. “When all the people come to see you, you want to put on a show," Doncic said. He didn't disappoint. Doncic scored...
NBA
ESPN

Trail Blazers take on the Pelicans on 4-game losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (32-43, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-48, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Trail Blazers have gone 11-34 against Western Conference teams. Portland has a 15-30...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Fox News

Nikola Jokic's triple-double lifts Nuggets past Hornets

Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists for his 19th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-109 on Monday night. Aaron Gordon added 21 points and Will Barton scored 18 for the Nuggets, who earned a split of...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dorian Finney-Smith Says Dirk Nowitzki's Offense Was His Defense; Jason Kidd Agrees

Dirk Nowitzki has one of the most impressive careers to look back on. He is an NBA Finals MVP that overcame a super-team to become champion, a former MVP, one of the all-time leaders in scoring, and holds the record for most consecutive years played for a single franchise in NBA history for his 21-year stint with the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

183K+
Followers
28K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy