Concerning Seth Curry Development Could Ruin the Nets’ Championship Hopes

The Brooklyn Nets host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night in the Association! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Nets prediction and pick. As the season starts to wind down, the Detroit Pistons continue to lose games which is probably the smart plan at this point. Detroit is (20-55) on the season which is the third-worst record in the NBA. They are just a half-game ahead of the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. There is one shining piece of armor for the Pistons which is Cade Cunningham. He’s averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. It will be exciting to see how he performs next season after playing well as a rookie.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO