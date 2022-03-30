ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 arrested in Rochester for ghost gun after traffic stop

By Matt Driffill
 1 day ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five Rochester residents were arrested early Wednesday for possessing a ghost gun, New York State Police officials said.

Authorities say the five arrests around 3 a.m. stemmed from a vehicle and traffic stop on Lake Avenue.

According to police, the investigation determined that no one in the vehicle had a valid license and the vehicle was not registered or insured.

Officials say a loaded ghost gun was located in the passenger compartment of the vehicle and they say it contained a high-capacity magazine that was fully loaded with 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Police say the following people were arrested:

  • 19-year-old Alexis Schlonski
  • 20-year-old Arika Ayala
  • 21-year-old Reginal Boykins
  • 18-year-old Dashaun Tubbs
  • An unnamed 15-year-old

State police officials say all five of them were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the high-capacity magazine.

The four adults were remanded to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment and the 15-year-old was issued a Family Court appearance ticket.

