Loyola evening classes to move online due to incoming weather

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Smoke alarms can save lives, and that's why the Chicago Bulls teamed up with First Alert and the Chicago Fire Department to give Chicago Public School students a safety lesson.This is the first time the fire safety event is being held in the United Center with around 400 kids from CPS from kindergarten to second grade. For the past six years, the events have taken place in the schools. The students were joined by Bulls legend Randy Brown.They did obstacle courses, practiced stop drop and roll and exercises in workbooksFirst Alert wanted to not only drum up some excitement, but allow more space for more school kids to get the message of fire safety.CPS student is going home to their family with a fire safety kit and a smoke alarm. "You start the education young, you teach them the importance of having an alarm, testing alarms," Ashley Gocken of First Alert said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO