ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Loyola evening classes to move online due to incoming weather

By Madeline Taliancich
Loyola Maroon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-law classes after 4:45 p.m. and law classes after 4:30 p.m. are moving online today as severe weather heads for the New Orleans area, according to an...

loyolamaroon.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Texas A&M cancels some classes due to weather

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M issued a CodeMaroon stating all classes after 5:30 p.m. are canceled Monday. Severe weather is expected to hit in the evening and a tornado watch was issued for parts of the Brazos Valley. Buses will continue to run for one hour past the...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Lake Travis ISD dismissing classes early March 21 due to weather; Eanes to have regular release

Lake Travis ISD will dismiss students early March 21 in anticipation of severe weather, according to the district’s website. Classes will be let out two hours early, meaning elementary schools will release students at 1 p.m., and middle and high school students will be released at 2:10 p.m. Transportation services will run two hours early as well, but late runs are canceled, according to the district.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Bulls welcome CPS students to United Center for fire safety event

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Smoke alarms can save lives, and that's why the Chicago Bulls teamed up with First Alert and the Chicago Fire Department to give Chicago Public School students a safety lesson.This is the first time the fire safety event is being held in the United Center with around 400 kids from CPS from kindergarten to second grade. For the past six years, the events have taken place in the schools. The students were joined by Bulls legend Randy Brown.They did obstacle courses, practiced stop drop and roll and exercises in workbooksFirst Alert wanted to not only drum up some excitement, but allow more space for more school kids to get the message of fire safety.CPS student is going home to their family with a fire safety kit and a smoke alarm. "You start the education young, you teach them the importance of having an alarm, testing alarms," Ashley Gocken of First Alert said.
CHICAGO, IL
Petoskey News Review

Step Back in Time: Early high school athletes had many obstacles to overcome

GAYLORD — In the late 1920s and early 30s, school in Otsego County was far different than it is today. One-room schools taught kindergarten through eighth grade and were located in the various townships. Most of the students graduating from the eighth grade had completed their formal education and went to work on a farm. You should remember that in those days many of the parents and grandparents of the students could not read or write. Most of the farm work was done by hand, and help, especially by the boys, was desperately needed. It was indeed an honor to have a high school graduate in the family.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy