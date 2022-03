A body was found in the water near Longport Boulevard Bridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A body was found in the water near a bridge in Atlantic County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The incident was reported at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at 101 Longport Boulevard in Margate, initial reports said.

Scullville's hovercraft was requested to assist at the scene, a report said.

