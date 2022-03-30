ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Athens Frontline: Parkinson's Disease

By SIMRAN KAUR MALHOTRA
Red and Black
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our eleventh episode, host Simran Kaur Malhotra speaks with Anumantha Kanthasamy, an...

scitechdaily.com

Heart Attack Survivors Less Likely To Develop Parkinson’s Disease

People who have had a heart attack are at increased risk of stroke and vascular dementia; however, a new study found they may be less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. A large, nationwide study in Denmark found that the risk of Parkinson’s disease was moderately lower among people who have had a heart attack than among the general population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists uncover new targets for treating Parkinson's disease

Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that people with Parkinson's disease have a clear "genetic signature" of the disease in their memory T cells. The scientists hope that targeting these genes may open the door to new Parkinson's treatments and diagnostics. "Parkinson's disease is not usually...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

New blood test may accurately detect Alzheimer’s disease

Brain imaging and spinal fluid tests are two of the most common ways scientists detect early signs of Alzheimer’s disease [AD] in people. However, some of these tests are expensive, invasive, and not routinely available to the millions of individuals who may be at risk of this neurodegenerative condition.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discover a Gene That Can Prevent Parkinson's

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative condition defined by the degeneration of a specific group of neurons known as dopaminergic neurons. The degeneration of these neurons inhibits the transmission of signals that govern particular muscle movements, resulting in tremors, involuntary muscular spasms, and balance issues that are typical of this condition.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Tom Parker dies after brain tumour diagnosis: What is a glioblastoma?

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died after being diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma.There are many different types of brain tumour and they can be classed as low or high grade.Here are questions answered about brain cancer.– How many people are diagnosed with brain tumours each year?According to Cancer Research UK (CRUK) there are around 12,100 new brain, other central nervous system (CNS) and intracranial tumour cases in the UK every year – or 33 every day.– What are the survival and mortality rates?Survival rates are difficult to predict because brain tumours are not the most common form of...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
Health
NBC Connecticut

Yale Researchers Study Potential Treatment for Depression in Patients With Parkinson's Disease

Yale researchers are studying a potential treatment for depression in patients with Parkinson’s disease: ketamine. They are looking for people in Connecticut to help and get involved with a newly-launched clinical trial. Nearly one million people in the United States are living with Parkinson’s Disease, according to Parkinson’s Foundation....
CONNECTICUT STATE
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

How Gene Networks Regulate the Risk of Parkinson's

There’s new hope for treating Parkinson’s disease with the publication of groundbreaking genetic research from the University of Auckland, New Zealand. The study is authored by a research team, led by Professor Justin O’Sullivan from the University’s Liggins Institute and Professor Antony Cooper of the Garvan Institute of Medical Research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Transcriptional analysis of peripheral memory T cells reveals Parkinson's disease-specific gene signatures

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a multi-stage neurodegenerative disorder with largely unknown etiology. Recent findings have identified PD-associated autoimmune features including roles for T cells. To further characterize the role of T cells in PD, we performed RNA sequencing on PBMC and peripheral CD4 and CD8 memory T cell subsets derived from PD patients and age-matched healthy controls. When the groups were stratified by their T cell responsiveness to alpha-synuclein (Î±-syn) as a proxy for an ongoing inflammatory autoimmune response, the study revealed a broad differential gene expression profile in memory T cell subsets and a specific PD associated gene signature. We identified significant enrichment of transcriptomic signatures previously associated with PD, including for oxidative stress, phosphorylation, autophagy of mitochondria, cholesterol metabolism and inflammation, and the chemokine signaling proteins CX3CR1, CCR5, and CCR1. In addition, we identified genes in these peripheral cells that have previously been shown to be involved in PD pathogenesis and expressed in neurons, such as LRRK2, LAMP3, and aquaporin. Together, these findings suggest that features of circulating T cells with Î±-syn-specific responses in PD patients provide insights into the interactive processes that occur during PD pathogenesis and suggest potential intervention targets.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New computational model proposed for Alzheimer's disease

Mayo Clinic researchers have proposed a new model for mapping the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease to brain anatomy. This model was developed by applying machine learning to patient brain imaging data. It uses the entire function of the brain rather than specific brain regions or networks to explain the relationship between brain anatomy and mental processing. The findings are reported in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer treated in mice by loading tumour cells with tetanus

Immunity gained through childhood tetanus vaccinations could help the body to fight off pancreatic cancer, according to a study.Currently, most patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer survive only months with just 10 per cent of patients still alive five years after detection. A team of scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York released new findings showing that listeria bacteria, known to be naturally attracted to tumours, can selectively deliver inactivated forms of tetanus toxins to pancreatic cancer tumours in mice, subsequently causing the activation of cancer-killing immune response T-cells within the tumour.Since most adults have already been vaccinated...
CANCER

