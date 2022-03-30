ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Drunk Tractor-Trailer Driver Causes Major Southampton Crash, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ya81_0euH7U5U00
The area of the chain-reaction crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after allegedly causing a chain reaction crash involving six vehicles and then fleeing the scene.

The crash took place in Suffolk County around 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 29 in Southampton on County Road 39 at Tuckahoe Road in Southampton.

The crash took place when the tractor-trailer rear-ended two vehicles which caused a chain reaction ultimately involving six vehicles total, said Lt. Suan Ralph, of the Southampton Police.

The tractor-trailer driver left the scene and was followed by one of the involved drivers which provided updates on the whereabouts of the tractor-trailer to patrol units, Ralph said.

Additional patrol units responded to the accident location and tended to the injured until Southampton Volunteer and Southampton Village Volunteer Ambulance responded to transport the injured to an area hospital, police said.

All injuries are non-life-threatening, Ralph said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Wuilmer Barrios, age 42, of Flanders, was arrested and charged with:

  • DWI
  • Leaving the scene of a crash
  • Aggravated unlicensed

Barrios was held for arraignment on Wednesday, March 30.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice
Daily Voice

242K+

Followers

38K+

Posts

74M+

Views

Related
Daily Voice

2 Extricated From Crumpled Car, Taken To Trauma Center In Deadly Lehigh Valley Crash (PHOTOS)

Two victims were extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to the crash on Freemansburg Avenue near Linden Street in Bethlehem Township found a vehicle that had slammed into a wall and telephone pole shortly before 12 p.m., the Nancy Run Fire Company said.
BETHLEHEM, CT
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Patchogue Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Infant In Vehicle

A mother on Long Island was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with her infant child in the backseat, law enforcement authorities said. Patchogue resident Maria Carballo, age 29, was stopped shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 19 by deputies from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for failing to maintain her lane on North Ocean Avenue, south of the Long Island Expressway.
PATCHOGUE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Southampton, NY
Accidents
Suffolk County, NY
Cars
City
Southampton, NY
City
Flanders, NY
Southampton, NY
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, NY
Accidents
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Tractor#Traffic Accident#The Southampton Police#Southampton Volunteer
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 1 Airlifted In Fatal South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person was killed and another critically injured in a South Jersey crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Friday, March 11 on Route 206 in Southampton, initial reports said. In addition to one fatality, a victim was being airlifted to an area...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Police Search For Woman Accused Of Using Stolen Card To Withdraw $12K In Suffolk County

Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island. An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Warren County Woman, 24, Flown To Hospital After Being Run Over By Own Pickup Truck, Police Say

A 24-year-old Warren County woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after being run over by her own pickup truck, authorities said. Samantha Gardner, of Hackettstown, was behind the wheel of a Sierra pickup truck heading north on Grand Avenue near Robins Court when the vehicle stalled and she exited just after 2:10 p.m. on Monday, March 14, local police said in a Wednesday release.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
242K+
Followers
38K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy