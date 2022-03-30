Drunk Tractor-Trailer Driver Causes Major Southampton Crash, Police Say

The area of the chain-reaction crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after allegedly causing a chain reaction crash involving six vehicles and then fleeing the scene.

The crash took place in Suffolk County around 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 29 in Southampton on County Road 39 at Tuckahoe Road in Southampton.

The crash took place when the tractor-trailer rear-ended two vehicles which caused a chain reaction ultimately involving six vehicles total, said Lt. Suan Ralph, of the Southampton Police.

The tractor-trailer driver left the scene and was followed by one of the involved drivers which provided updates on the whereabouts of the tractor-trailer to patrol units, Ralph said.

Additional patrol units responded to the accident location and tended to the injured until Southampton Volunteer and Southampton Village Volunteer Ambulance responded to transport the injured to an area hospital, police said.

All injuries are non-life-threatening, Ralph said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Wuilmer Barrios, age 42, of Flanders, was arrested and charged with:

DWI

Leaving the scene of a crash

Aggravated unlicensed

Barrios was held for arraignment on Wednesday, March 30.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.