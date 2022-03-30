ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

‘Heavy pigs’ fight off bear that entered their pen

By Olivia Lank, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwfOz_0euH7CRe00

NEW MILFORD, Conn. ( WTNH ) – This certainly isn’t something you see every day.

Two pigs were filmed fighting off a bear that climbed inside their pen at a property in New Milford, Connecticut, earlier this month.

Kevin David, the owner of the pigs, told Nexstar’s WTNH that the animals were uninjured.

“They’re fine,” he told WTNH. “They’re some heavy pigs and we’re pretty sure that bear is still a cub.”

Video: Hungry bears approach man eating his St. Patrick’s Day corned beef

In the video, a black bear can be seen climbing into the enclosed pen and immediately being attacked by Hammy — one of the pigs — who charged the bear back into the fence. The other pig, Mary, chased the bear into a corner of the pen, where it lingered before ultimately hopping back out.

David, who caught the altercation on his Ring video camera, said he doesn’t think the bear was going after the pigs, but rather something that Hammy and Mary were digging at.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Video: Domestic Pigs Named “Hammy” and “Mary” Fight Off Bear Attack in Connecticut

A black bear in New Milford, Connecticut, clambered into a pigpen, hoping to secure an easy meal of bacon, but found some angry—and aggressive—hogs instead. The pigs’ owners Kevin David and Rebecca Shaw captured the unexpected incident on a Ring.com security camera. The wild footage shows the bear going after one of the Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs named Mary. But the pig charges the bruin and pushes it around the pen like a boxer dominating an opponent in the ring. When she relents, Hammy, the other pig, bluff charges the bear several times. By then, the black bear has realized it’s dealing with some seriously hardy pigs and retreats back over the pen’s fence.
NEW MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, CT
New Milford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Pig#Black Bear#Wtnh#Nexstar#St Patrick
Oxygen

Retired Judge Dismembered And Buried In An Abandoned Golf Course In Florida

James “Skip” Scandirito and his wife, Teri, moved from Michigan to the sunny shores of Boca Raton, Florida. There, the former judge and his wife spent their retirement on the Atlantic Coast, where you could find the couple playing golf at the Ocean Breeze golf course or hanging poolside in the backyard. Their little south Floridan paradise even attracted their only child, Jimmy, who soon followed them to the Sunshine State.
BOCA RATON, FL
WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Pigs fight off a bear, lemurs eat carrots, racer fall

What was described as a “significant power outage” on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus forced the school to cancel classes for the entirety of Monday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday will be a great day, then clouds come Tuesday before rain arrives Wednesday night. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Q97.9

Remember Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse in New England?

Did you really grow up in the Northeast if you weren't scared out of your pants by a talking light-up Christmas tree suddenly coming to life inches away from you?. That wouldn't be an abnormal occurrence if you were paying a visit to Bugaboo Creek. What was Bugaboo Creek?. Bugaboo...
RESTAURANTS
Connecticut Post

Kevin Bacon sings to goats on TikTok at his Connecticut farm

During the pandemic, many picked hobbies such as making sourdough bread. For Kevin Bacon, it was a making TikToks of himself singing to goats on his Connecticut farm. His videos of "#GoatSongs" have attracted more than 650,000 likes on the platform. His most recent video was dedicated to Tom Brady after the football player announced his retirement in early February (Brady announced that he was going to come back for one more season in early March). Other videos showcase him singing songs by the Backstreet Boys and New Kids On The Block.
CONNECTICUT STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy