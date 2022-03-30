ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Final Four: Ex-Westchester Standouts Headed For First NCAA Meeting Between Rivals Duke, UNC

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkXO7_0euH75Lo00

After taking their talents to North Carolina, a pair of former high school basketball standouts from the region are bringing a little bit of March Madness back to their hometowns.

Westchester natives RJ Davis, of White Plains, and Ossining resident AJ Griffin, who both attended Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, are looking for their “one shining moment” as they get ready to face one another in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the finals on the line.

A freshman forward, Griffin will lead Duke against Davis and the University of North Carolina in the first-ever matchup between the two teams in the NCAA Tournament, whose heated rivalry dates back decades.

Davis, who is the all-time leading prep scorer in Westchester history and 2020 Gatorade High School Player of the Year in New York, has starred as a sophomore at UNC, earning Academic All-ACC team honors while averaging more than eight points a game for the Tar Heels.

He was named New York’s Mr. Basketball by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York, the first player in his school’s history to win the award, and played in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

A freshman, Griffin, named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and an honorable mention for All-ACC, was a five-star forward coming out of Archbishop Stepinac and ranked as the No. 9 player in ESPN 100’s ranking for the class of 2021 before choosing to attend Duke.

Griffin has averaged nearly 24 points per game on 50 percent shooting.

UNC will face off against Duke with a tip-off scheduled for 8:49 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 following the Kansas-Villanova semifinal game, both on TBS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
College Sports
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Ossining, NY
White Plains, NY
Sports
City
White Plains, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
College Basketball
FanSided

UConn women’s basketball’s Dorka Juhasz suffers nasty wrist injury in Elite Eight

The UConn women’s basketball team was trying to get to the Final Four against NC State but senior big Dorka Juhasz unfortunately suffered a nasty injury. Injuries have been a hardship for UConn women’s basketball throughout the 2021-22 season, most notably having to endure a large part of the season without superstar guard Paige Bueckers. With Bueckers back in the lineup, though, the Huskies have been rolling through March Madness, leading to Monday night’s matchup with No. 1-seed NC State in the Elite Eight.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Ncaa Tournament#March Madness#Villanova#The Ncaa Tournament#Gatorade High School#Mcdonald#All American#Acc#Espn
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

3 Arrests, 1 Day: Newark Police Crack Down On Gun Violence

Three gunman were arrested in a series of separate incidents across Newark in just one day, authorities announced. Among them, Ewing's Deion Brison, 26; Newark's Daniel Molloy, 48; and Irvington's James Mitchell, 23; were arrested on various charges, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. Brison was running...
NEWARK, NJ
The Spun

Former Alabama Wide Receiver Lands Coaching Job

Former Alabama wide receiver Derek Kief has landed a coaching job with an FCS program. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Kief is going to be the new receivers coach for Towson. He’s been a graduate assistant at Maryland for the last two years. Kief played at Alabama from 2015-18...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
242K+
Followers
38K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy