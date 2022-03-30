ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3aI0_0euH6usT00

DALLAS (STACKER) — U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday, March 29, extending losses of nearly 7% on Monday. Fears of a drop in fuel demand after Shanghai’s COVID-19–related lockdown of roughly 26 million people have contributed to falling prices, along with peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

On Thursday, March 31, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will meet to discuss a planned production increase of 432,000 barrels per day. The group is expected to modestly increase oil production beginning in May, despite a call for even greater output. The global market will be paying close attention to any positive headlines coming out of the meeting that may signal supply relief, but experts say it is unlikely.

Earlier this month, oil prices plummeted when the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to Washington said the country, an OPEC member, wanted to increase oil production .

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Texas using data from AAA . Gas prices are as of March 29. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Three states, Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland, have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Texas by the numbers
– Current price: $3.87
– Week change: -$0.04 (-0.9%)
– Year change: +$1.26 (+48.2%)
– Gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.01 (3/11/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Texas
#27. Amarillo: $3.59
#26. Sherman-Denison: $3.72
#25. Lubbock: $3.75
#24. Dallas: $3.80
#23. San Antonio: $3.80
#22. Fort Worth-Arlington: $3.80
#21. Tyler: $3.82
#20. Waco: $3.82
#19. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $3.82
#18. Laredo: $3.83
#17. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $3.83
#16. Brownsville-Harlingen: $3.84
#15. Corpus Christi: $3.85
#14. Wichita Falls: $3.86
#13. Abilene: $3.86
#12. Longview: $3.87
#11. Austin-San Marcos: $3.88
#10. Victoria: $3.89
#9. Beaumont-Port Arthur: $3.90
#8. Houston: $3.91
#7. Texarkana (TX only): $3.91
#6. Galveston-Texas City: $3.92
#5. College Station-Bryan: $3.94
#4. Odessa: $3.95
#3. San Angelo: $3.96
#2. Midland: $3.99
#1. El Paso: $4.02

States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $5.92
#2. Nevada: $5.25
#3. Hawaii: $5.15

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Missouri: $3.79
#2. Kansas: $3.80
#3. Oklahoma: $3.81

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
Outsider.com

Which States Have the Cheapest Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
Hot 104.7

Who Wants This South Dakota Home With…19 Bathrooms?!

If you're looking to move out of the city and into a country setting, there is this great home that is just an hour south of Sioux Falls. This house has everything. A ton of land for families to enjoy, a barn area for your farm friends, a good-size kitchen, and...19 bathrooms! Not to mention the additional 18 bedrooms. This is definitely a house for a huge family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
BGR.com

This dollar store recalled every single product because of a massive rodent infestation

Family Dollar announced a massive recall a few weeks ago, stopping sales of many products in its stores after discovering an enormous rodent infestation at a distribution center. The recall was so significant that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a separate warning to inform customers about the significant recall action. A couple of weeks later, Dollar Tree issued its own recall for every single Family Dollar product it sells.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
