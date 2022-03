GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some are preparing to make the 800-mile trip to see Duke and UNC face off in the Final Four but it won't be easy or cheap. Travel agent Shane Lawrence at Imagine Travel in Greensboro said the never before seen March Madness matchup makes for one of the most difficult bookings he's ever seen, even compared to the Panther's most recent Super Bowl appearance.

