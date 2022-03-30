ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

'Weird Animal' Spotted On Arizona Roof, Leads Cops To Rare Encounter

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 2 days ago
Photo: Prescott Valley Police Department

Arizona police had an encounter with a rare creature after someone spotted a "weird animal" on a nearby roof, reported The Tribune . The animal was caught in Prescott Valley this week.

The Prescott Valley Police Department wrote on Facebook, "A call came in from a local citizen regarding a ‘weird animal’ trespassing on his roof. Animal Control Supervisor Tim Yogerst arrived on the scene and quickly apprehended the furry felon."

So what was the rare animal ?

A coatimundi .

The Prescott Valley Police Department wrote on Facebook explaining what makes the animal so rare:

"Coatimundis are the only species of this raccoon relative found in the United States. While they are rare in the southwest, Coatimundi are more common in Central and South America. In Arizona, coatimundis live in the Sonoran and Chihuahuan deserts, with ranges including the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix and the Huachuca Mountains southeast of Tucson. They are most often found in oak and sycamore lined canyons, or in lower elevation riparian areas in the winter. Coatimundis are most active in the morning and late afternoon."

Coatimundis can cause serious injuries to humans with their long claws, sharp teeth, and strong jaws, according to the department.

The animal was captured and taken to "a more suitable, rural location."

¿? PATIENCE ?¿ Joshua Groves
2d ago

mostly in Southern AZ..... but they are moving north. i have seen them around Payson several times both in town and out in the forest and as far north in Strawberry and Washington Park . They are very curious and clever little critters...

Michael
1d ago

I think the Coatimundi should have called and reported a trespasser on its property, after all, lest we forget, they were here first. Didn’t you know that?

Clay with Ray
1d ago

had one invade my tent once near Cottonwood. it carried my heavy boots outside and dug through whatever had the scent of food on it.

