ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Sophie Wessex takes over as Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers after Prince Philip held the role for 50 years

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Countess of Wessex has has been named as the new Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers, a role previously held by her father-in-law Prince Philip.

Sophie, 57, met with Master General REME Lieutenant General Paul Jaques CB CBE and Colonel REME Colonel Jason Phillips ADC this morning to formally receive the honorary title.

The royal was appointed by the Queen, who is head of the Armed Forces, with the decision announced the day after Philip's memorial service.

The Duke of Edinburgh served as Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps for more than 50 years.

He took over the role in 1969 from Princess Marina, The Duchess of Kent, and visited the Corps many times over five decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqqS8_0euH6U7h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfaOA_0euH6U7h00
The Countess of Wessex has has been named as the new Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers, a role previously held by her father-in-law Prince Philip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13V5gS_0euH6U7h00
Sophie, 57, met with Master General REME Lieutenant General Paul Jaques CB CBE and Colonel REME Colonel Jason Phillips ADC this morning to formally receive the honorary title.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43EbiS_0euH6U7h00
The royal was appointed by the Queen, who is head of the Armed Forces, with the decision announced the day after Philip's memorial service

Sophie - who is married to the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward - holds other positions in the military and she meets troops whenever possible.

In 2007 she became Royal Colonel of 5th Battalion The Rifles and is also Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Army Music and of Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps.

She's also held the position of Sponsor of HMS Daring since 2006 and been Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Wittering since 2008.

Yesterday, Sophie was among the seniors royals mourning Prince Philip as The Firm approaches the one-year anniversary of his death aged 99.

Sophie joined her husband Prince Edward and children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn as she arrived at the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service.

The mother-of-two was demur in a £2950 velvet gown by Suzannah London as she joined more than 30 foreign royals, Philip's family and friends and 500 representatives from charities and organisations of which he was patron at Westminster Abbey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cVoX_0euH6U7h00
Prince Philip is pictured in 2016 visiting speaks to soldiers in a hangar with weapons on a desk in front of him during a visit the new home of REME to be named 'The Prince Philip Barracks' at at MOD Lyneham in Wiltshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKW6C_0euH6U7h00
Sophie Wessex joined her husband Prince Edward and children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn as she arrived at the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service yesterday

The Wessex family, who live at Bagshot Park, just a few miles from Windsor Castle, enjoyed a close relationship with the Duke, and were among the 30 guests at his funeral in April.

Sophie, who has often been referred to as one of Her Majesty's favourite family members, cut an elegant figure in a dark blue, buttoned coat dress which she paired with an elegant headpiece and silver floral brooch.

The mother recycled a Sophie Habsburg clutch bag and pair of £2,950 white gold, knot-shaped earrings by G.Collins and Sons.

The dress, which is currently out of stock, features a circular skirt with hidden side seam pockets and a level hem with a signature silhouette taking inspiration from a vintage hunting coat.

The Countess wore her blonde tresses swept up in a tidy up-do and opted for a low-key make-up look as she attended the service this morning. She teamed her understated outfit with elegant silver droplet earrings.

Formed in 1942, the Reme is responsible for maintaining all the equipment the British Army operates from tanks and helicopters to weapons and communications equipment.

The Royal Family said on Twitter how the Corps combined the duke's 'enduring support of the Forces, and keen interest in engineering'.

Sophie held an audience with the Reme Master General Lieutenant General Paul Jaques and Colonel Jason Phillips on Wednesday to formally receive the title.

Lt Gen Jaques said the countess's appointment would build on the legacy left by the duke.

'I am very much looking forward to welcoming the countess to the home of the Corps in MoD Lyneham to meet more of our amazing soldiers, see the technical training facilities and to discuss the Corps' support to all those in the Reme Family - Cadets, regular soldiers, reserve soldiers, veterans and their families,' he said.

'His Royal Highness The Prince Philip served for more than 50 years as Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Reme, and always took a very keen interest in the Corps' business.

'We look forward to a long and happy association with the countess, building on the legacy that the late Duke of Edinburgh leaves, in 'keeping the punch in the Army's fist'.'

Last week, during a visit to the headquarters of 5th Battalion The Rifles, Sophie met Reme soldiers currently attached to the Battalion, to hear about their work supporting the unit.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Livid, Gave Kate Middleton's Husband Almighty Telling-Off He Could Never Forget After Drama With Cousins Zara And Peter

Prince William recounted when Queen Elizabeth II was so furious at him that he could not forget it. Prince William can still remember the time when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was so furious at him. According to the Duke of Cambridge, the incident involved him and his cousins Zara and Peter Phillips.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife The Main Culprit Behind Kate Middleton And Prince William's Struggles During Caribbean Tour? Sussex Couple Reportedly 'Failed' Unlike The Cambridges

Dan Wootton lambasted Meghan Markle as Kate Middleton and Prince William faced criticisms. Meghan Markle has been trying to keep details of her personal life in the U.S. as private as possible recently. Most, if not all, royal fans are aware that the former Suits actress and Prince Harry decided to depart from royal life amid the endless attacks of the British media and due to their desire to become financially independent from the Firm.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Royal#Royal Highness#British Royal Family#Uk#Cb Cbe#Adc#The Armed Forces#Royal Colonel Of#5th Battalion#Queen Alexandra#Royal Army Nursing Corps#Hms Daring#Royal Air Force Wittering
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Future King Wanted Royal Family To Accept, Love Camilla Parker Bowles? Queen Mother Wasn’t Reportedly A Fan Of Duchess

Prince Charles wanted the royal family to accept Camilla, but at least one person didn't. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship had a rocky start because not everyone approved of the latter for the future king. So, after Prince Charles joined the military in the 1970s, he found out that Camilla Parker Bowles tied the knot with another man. A couple of years later, Prince Charles ended up marrying the late Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Will Immediately Inherit Prince Charles’ Royal Title After He Ascends The Throne

Prince Charles will most likely pass on his Prince of Wales title to Prince William. The royal family will see some changes within the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth is gone and Prince Charles ascends the throne. Even though this hasn’t happened, royal experts are already convinced that Prince William will inherit Prince Charles’ title as Prince of Wales when the time comes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
shefinds

Prince Harry And Prince William 'Blindsided' By This News From The Queen—We Feel So Bad For Them!

The world was shocked when The Queen announced that she would like daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to be referred to as Queen Consort when son Prince Charles takes the throne. And as it turns out, grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry were also shocked by the news, with royal author Christopher Andersen revealing the brothers were actually “blindsided” by the announcement!
CELEBRITIES
Travel + Leisure

The Little-known Reason Why Kate Middleton Looks So Perfect When She Steps Off a Plane

Kate Middleton is no stranger to travel. As the Duchess of Cambridge, she's been on her fair share of world tours, including her 2014 tour to Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Prince William and their then-new baby Prince George, the couple's tour of India in 2016, and their 2018 travels to Sweden with all three kids in tow. And now, Middleton is traveling alongside her husband once again for an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, including stops in Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And through it all one thing has remained the same: Middleton always steps off the plane looking like as stylish as can be.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Warned By Queen Elizabeth Amid Prince Charles' Plan To Change The Monarchy? Royal Couple Is Doing This After 2 Years

Queen Elizabeth reportedly told Prince William to stop doing this. Prince William is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Not only because he is the first son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana but also because he has been second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate look so in love in rare PDA moment in The Bahamas – photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were caught in a rare moment of public affection on the penultimate night of their Caribbean royal tour on Friday. Prince William and Kate looked adorable holding hands as they departed The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, with the Duchess sweetly using her free hand to wave to cheering onlookers.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy