Bridgeport Man Nabbed For Stabbing That Left Victim In Critical Condition
A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man multiple times outside of a market, leaving him in critical condition.
The incident took place around 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, in Bridgeport, at the intersection of Kossuth Street and Maple Street; just outside the Agua Miel Market.
Bridgeport Police were alerted to the crime after receiving a call from an area hospital that a man has walked in with multiple stab wounds to his torso, said Captain Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
The victim, identified as a 39-year-old Bridgeport man, is listed in critical condition, Gilleran said.
During an investigation, by the Detective Bureau and the Narcotics & Vice Division, a location for the suspect wanted for the crime became rapidly available, Gilleran said.
Officers responded to the location and apprehended the suspect inside a third-floor apartment at 240 William St.
The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Dwayne McBean of Bridgeport, was taken into custody and charged with:
- Criminal attempt/murder
- Assault
- Carrying a dangerous weapon
- Tampering with evidence.
McBean is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Anthony Caiazzo, at 203-581-5231 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 1