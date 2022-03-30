ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 130-123 in New York at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening.

Kyrie Irving had 24 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in the win.

After the game, he spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

The Nets improved to 40-36 in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson On His Struggles To Build A Relationship With Kareem Off The Court: “It Was Hard To Get Through To Kareem. It Was Just Hard To Talk To Him Then. Certain Times You Just Couldn’t Talk To Him."

During the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. A majority of the credit for the success of the Showtime Lakers goes to none other than the incredible duo of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At the time, Kareem was already one...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
Lakers Nation

Frank Vogel Believes Constant Losses Of LeBron James & Anthony Davis Has Led To ‘Snakebitten’ Season For Lakers

History keeps repeating itself for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, as LeBron James suffered an ankle injury right when Anthony Davis’ comeback appeared on the horizon. James and Davis have been interchangeably ruled out of games since the campaign’s tip-off. Not long after the four-time NBA champion missed two weeks of action with an abdomen problem in November, the 29-year-old forward sprained an MCL, which sidelined him for over a month.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To A Picture Of LeBron James And Anthony Davis Laughing During The Lakers' Loss To The Mavericks: “They Don’t Care Too Much.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are truly in dire straits. Last night, in what was yet another must-win game for them, the Lakers lost in a blowout to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the game, but the superstar duo was in attendance to watch their team play. But one picture has come out since the game ended that does not show either star in a good light.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Damian Lillard’s advice to Russell Westbrook: “Face the music”

Russell Westbrook’s disastrous debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers has been met with criticism and slights from many fans and even media members. The former NBA MVP hasn’t taken kindly to receiving blame for the Lakers’ season going off the rails, but his basketball peer Damian Lillard offered some advice on how to deal with the media criticism.
NBA
NBC Sports

What we learned in Warriors' ugly blowout loss to Grizzlies

No Steph Curry, no Klay Thompson, no Draymond Green, no Otto Porter Jr. and a longer list of problems. That's about how it went Monday night in Memphis for the Warriors with their 123-95 loss to the Grizzlies at FedExForum. The Warriors scored the first five points of the game...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Can Become The GOAT: He Surpassed Michael Jordan In Almost Every Category Except Championships, MVP Awards And Finals MVPs

LeBron James has had a spectacular individual season, despite what his team record states at the moment. The Lakers are well under .500 and are at massive risk for missing the play-in tournament, which is their only chance at making the playoffs. For a player at age 37, the goal would be to win at least one more championship before returning. But LeBron James is no ordinary player, and certainly no ordinary 37-year-old.
NBA
NBC Sports

Brooks fires shot at Iguodala after Dubs' loss to Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks still doesn't like Andre Iguodala and he made that crystal clear after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Warriors 123-95 at FedExForum on Monday night. The Grizzlies improved to 53-23 on the season and they are 18-2 without All-Star Ja Morant this season. Memphis now has a five-game lead over the Warriors for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and have the look of a team that can win the NBA title in June.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook has heated exchange with media after Lakers blowout loss

Nobody associated with the Los Angeles Lakers was in a good mood following the team’s non-competitive 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. To the surprise of no one, that included Russell Westbrook, who nearly stormed out of his postgame press conference after taking issue with a seemingly innocuous question from a reporter.
NBA
