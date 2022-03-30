Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 130-123 in New York at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening.

Kyrie Irving had 24 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in the win.

After the game, he spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

The Nets improved to 40-36 in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

