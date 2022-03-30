ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Film Festival–Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater

By John Frenaye
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater will be featured as a spotlight film at the 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival. Today, we hopped on the phone with Director, Justin Zuckerman to discuss the film and the festival. Tickets And Passes Available Here. The...

