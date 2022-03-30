ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Woman fatally shot in Aurora

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stbtQ_0euH6ImD00
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday in a parking lot in Aurora.

Police were dispatched at 12:50 a.m. to 9796 E. Mexico Ave. for reports of shots fired, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers found a woman was shot, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives were working to identify a suspect and what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $2,000.

Comments / 2

Related
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Denver

Police: Jimmy Churchill Kills Brother At Aurora Motel Overnight

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating a shooting death at an Aurora motel on Colfax Avenue. It happened early Monday morning at the Radiant Inn. Jimmy Churchill (credit: Aurora Police) Police say they arrested 33-year-old Jimmy Churchill on charges of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. (credit: CBS) Police say the two men were arguing in their motel room at 10950 East Colfax Avenue. (credit: CBS) Churchill is being held on a no bond hold.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mexico#Crime Stoppers#Police#Metro Denver
OutThere Colorado

Man attacked by mountain lion on front porch of Colorado home

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, someone was attacked by a mountain lion in southwest Colorado's Montezuma County on February 27. Michael Warren, 47, was at his home in the area of Lebanon when he heard a "loud thud" on his front porch. The sound prompted his dogs to start barking aggressively and he decided to investigate, believing that the source of the sound was a fight between domestic cats.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Kara Nichols died by strangulation, says coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

2 Killed in Vehicle Crashes in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by vehicles in Aurora, police said. The Aurora Police Department said at around 7:50 p.m. Friday a man was attempting to cross East Colfax Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle, 9News reported. The driver of the vehicle...
AURORA, CO
The Independent

‘Smiling shooter’ in murder spree at Sonic drive-in pleads guilty and asks for death penalty, prosecutor says

A suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree at a Sonic drive-in in Nebraska has pleaded guilty and wishes to be executed, prosecutors say.Roberto Silva, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other crimes in November 2020, after he allegedly opened fire at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, killing two employees and wounding two others.On Monday, Mr Silva suddenly changed his plea to guilty to all 15 charges, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office. In a letter to the prosecutors, he also asked to be put to death.“He stated, basically, in my words,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBEN 930AM

19-year old Fatally Shot in Buffalo

Another fatal shooting in Buffalo. Officers responded to the call just after 3:40am this morning in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. A male was struck by gunfire while inside of a residence during some type of party or gathering.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Denver

Reward Offered For Case Of 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Denver Alley

DENVER (CBS4) – Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information about the person or people who killed a 17-year-old girl and left her in a Denver alley. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found by police on March 26 at around 12:30 p.m. near Quebec Street and Colfax Avenue. (credit: CBS) They say she suffered gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Her family told CBS4 they vow to find out who killed their loved one. (credit: CBS) “I don’t even have words right now it’s just so unbelievable that someone would do something to a young little… she’s a little girl to me. She’s my baby,” said Veronica Hernandez. #Denver, can you help investigators solve this homicide case or this robbery case? If you have any info, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/ZZrgLbWzuR — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 30, 2022 Anyone with any information concerning this murder is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy