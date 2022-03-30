Woman fatally shot in Aurora

(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday in a parking lot in Aurora.

Police were dispatched at 12:50 a.m. to 9796 E. Mexico Ave. for reports of shots fired, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers found a woman was shot, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives were working to identify a suspect and what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $2,000.