ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, VA

Warrants show potential hate crime investigation involving Isimemen Etute, other VT football players

By Colleen Guerry
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtVhg_0euH65O100

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.: Virginia Tech’s Associate Vice President for University Relations, Mark Owczarski tells WFXR News that there will be no comment from the university at this time, saying, “[It] would not be appropriate for us to comment on a current court case.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Newly-unsealed court documents show three Virginia Tech football players were the subject of a potential hate crime investigation in connection with the murder charge against suspended Hokie player Isimemen Etute from 2021.

Search warrants filed in June 2021 were unsealed on Tuesday, March 29 by a federal judge. Those documents show a FBI agent assigned to the Roanoke area requested data from Etute’s cell phone, his Tinder account, and the cell phones from three other Virginia Tech football players regarding violations of federal Hate Crime Acts.

According to the U.S . Department of Justice , a federal hate crime is “motivated by bias against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability.”

The court documents name two players who were reportedly with Etute when he met with the Blacksburg man on the day of his death, as well as a third player who was involved in conversations about the incident. WFXR News is not sharing the identity of those players since they have not been charged.

JUNE 3, 2021: Virginia Tech football player appears in court on murder charge

Police say they arrested Etute after finding the body of 40-year-old Jerry Paul Smith of Blacksburg — who died from blunt force injuries to the head — on June 1, 2021 during a welfare check.

Smith’s family members told authorities that Smith was “an openly gay male with an active lifestyle on social media,” using platforms such as Tinder and Facebook, court records say.

JUNE 9, 2021: Virginia Tech football player facing murder charge will be out on bond under new agreement

According to investigators, Etute said he and Smith had a sexual encounter in Smith’s apartment after meeting on Tinder on April 10, 2021, after which Smith gave Etute $50. However, Smith was reportedly posing as a woman named “Angie” both on the dating app and during their encounter.

Later on, “Angie” texted Etute and asked him to put in a good word for her with one of his friends — one of the other players named in the warrant — who ended up scheduling a date with “Angie” for May 31, 2021. However, that player never went inside “Angie’s” apartment because, as written in the court documents, “the person seemed suspicious” and the player was “uncomfortable with the situation.”

Police say Etute also went to Smith’s apartment on May 31, 2021 to determine if “Angie” was a man or a woman.

Court documents say Etute and two of the Virginia Tech football players whose cell phone records were requested — including the one who was supposed to have a date with “Angie” earlier that day — were seen on security camera footage approaching and leaving Smith’s apartment the night of his death. Etute reportedly asked the other two to come with him to the apartment for a Tinder date because he was not comfortable.

SEPT. 23, 2021: Murder charge against suspended Virginia Tech football player heading to grand jury

Shortly after Etute went into the apartment, the warrants say the two players heard banging noises inside and then Etute left the apartment crying with a bleeding hand. Etute later told one of the players that “Angie” was a man instead of a woman and that when he tried to touch Etute, Etute freaked out and beat him up.

The prosecution previously accused Etute of becoming enraged after finding out “Angie” was a man, punching Smith several times in the face, and stomping on Smith with enough force to break every bone in his face.

OCT. 26, 2021: Suspended Virginia Tech football player indicted for murder

According to the records unsealed on Tuesday, Etute admitted to hitting Smith five times, even after he was on the ground, and kicking him once in the face. Even though Smith was not talking when Etute left, Etute believed he heard Smith breathing and making noises.

One of the players told detectives he had gone along with Etute to provide support due to the text messages he had received from Smith, adding that he did not expect anything to happen and would not have gone if the plan was to assault someone.

Court documents also say that Etute told police, “I didn’t go there like with full intentions to just beat him up.”

NOV. 18, 2021: Jury trial scheduled for suspended Virginia Tech football player indicted for murder charge

A grand jury at the Montgomery County Circuit Court returned a true bill on Oct. 26, 2021 indicting Etute for a charge of second-degree murder in connection with Smith’s death.

Etute is scheduled to go before a jury for his trial on May 25.

Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

WFXR News is still digging into these extensive court documents and will share more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
County
Montgomery County, VA
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Montgomery County, VA
Football
Montgomery County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Football
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
Montgomery County, VA
College Sports
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect is turned in to the FBI by his ex-girlfriend

A Texas man was arrested after his now ex-girlfriend identified him to the FBI as allegedly being at the US Capitol on 6 January.Geoffrey Shough, 37, is facing civil disorder charges for allegedly joining the crowd of rioters that overwhelmed police officers and forcibly entered the US Capitol building.Shough was captured on video waving a Texas flag and wearing a jacket over what appeared to be a body armour vest, along with a ballistic-style helmet, goggles and hard-knuckle gloves, according to the Department of Justice.Despite allegedly being one of the first to enter the US Capitol building, his identity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Virginia Tech Football#Football Players#Fbi#American Football#College Football#Vt#University Relations#Wfxr News#Hokie#Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Oxygen

Retired Judge Dismembered And Buried In An Abandoned Golf Course In Florida

James “Skip” Scandirito and his wife, Teri, moved from Michigan to the sunny shores of Boca Raton, Florida. There, the former judge and his wife spent their retirement on the Atlantic Coast, where you could find the couple playing golf at the Ocean Breeze golf course or hanging poolside in the backyard. Their little south Floridan paradise even attracted their only child, Jimmy, who soon followed them to the Sunshine State.
BOCA RATON, FL
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate sentenced for indecent exposure

Darius McNeal, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer, was sentenced today to eight months of incarceration for indecent exposure, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. McNeal, 20, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to three counts of “Indecent Exposure.” McNeal admitted to exposing himself and committing sexual acts in front of another person on three […]
GILMER COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man stabbed, killed by brother in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a man stabbed his older brother to death Monday morning in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, at about 11:36 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 6000 block of Lepage Court on the report of a stabbing.   Pollice said Sakariya A. Hirad, 20, stabbed his brother Mohamed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNS

Missing Raleigh County man found

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As of 1:20 PM, Joseph Wriston, who was previously reported missing, has been found. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On March, 14, 2022 a family member reported Joseph Wriston, 30, of Beckley as a missing person. Mr. Wriston has been missing since February 27, 2022 from the Beckley, Raleigh County area. If […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSET

Man suspected of shoplifting from Lynchburg Walmart wanted by police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg police are looking for a man accused of shoplifting from the Old Forest Road Walmart last week. According to police, security footage shows a man stealing a Power Acoustik amplifier, valued over $100, from the electronics department in the store around 2:25 p.m. on March 14.
LYNCHBURG, VA
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy