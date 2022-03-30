ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What's Going On With Disney Shares?

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading lower by 0.4% at $141.87 Wednesday morning amid overall market weakness. U.S. indices along with the broader market are trading lower as stocks pull back following Tuesday’s...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

After Reports Spread About Disney Not Filling Its New Star Wars Hotel, What’s Really Going On?

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been open for business for a couple of weeks now and the general consensus among both critics and the first wave of guests is that, while the experience will cost you, there is actually a lot to love about this first-of-its-kind themed entertainment experience. However, a new report is out claiming that the new “Star Wars hotel” is having difficulty filling up, but that’s not really the whole story.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Marvel Is Making ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Can you use extensive F-bombs in a Disney movie? I guess we’re going to find out. Ever since Disney acquired Fox — and therefore reacquired the rights to make X-Men movies based on the beloved Marvel comics — fans have been waiting to see what will happen to Deadpool, who has previously appeared in two wildly popular but heavily R-rated cinematic adventures that do not seem to fit comfortably into the wholesome Disney brand. Would Disney continue Deadpool’s foulmouthed tradition?
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney+'s 'Cheaper by the Dozen' Adaptation: What the Movie's Critics Are Saying

The long anticipated remake of the Steve Martin-led Cheaper by the Dozen is here. In the Disney+ original movie, the story follows the organized chaos of a blended family of 12, the Bakers. The family tries to balance a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business. Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star as the parents, an interracial couple who also have to keep their children informed of racial and social challenges.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
epicstream.com

The Batman's HBO Max Release Date Possibly Revealed

The Batman is currently showing in theaters worldwide and breaking several box office records. The film has been considered a triumph for its unique take on the Caped Crusader. However, there are still some people who still haven't seen it and prefer to wait for it to come to HBO Max so that they can watch it from their home instead. Now, it looks like we have the date now for its streaming debut and it is sooner than you might expect.
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Marvel Movie ‘Madame Web’

Sydney Sweeney, of “Euphoria” and “White Lotus” fame, has joined “Madame Web,” a comic book tentpole set in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. Sweeney’s role has not been announced. As previously reported, Dakota Johnson has been cast as the title character. In the comics, Madame Web is a paralyzed, elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.
MOVIES
Benzinga

10 Best Marijuana Strains To Watch A Movie

This article was originally published on Askgrowers and appears here with permission. Marijuana can make everything better if you know what strain, dose, and setting to choose. A lot of consumers just love playing video games or watching some great movies after they roll up a joint or bake some edibles. Why? Because cannabis can make good moments excellent. The horrors are scarier, the comedies are funnier, and melodramas are more romantic. Indie films are becoming more creative, and documentaries are easier-to-understand. But which of the hundreds strains to choose to turn watching a movie into the euphoric experience? Well, let us find out.
MOVIES
Benzinga

What's Going On With GameStop Stock Today?

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is trading higher on above-average volume Friday as the stock continues to experience volatility amid an increase in retail investor interest. GameStop's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 3.6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Friday's trading volume has already exceeded 3.8 million at publication time.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Studios#Espn#Walt Disney Co Dis#Marvel
Benzinga

Why Netflix Stock Looks Powered Up For Blockbuster Run Back To $420

Netflix, Inc NFLX was trading slightly lower on Monday as the stock continued to consolidate the 17% rally that took place between March 14 and March 22. The rise, paired with the consolidation, has caused Netflix to settle into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.
STOCKS
TheWrap

TV Watch List: Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’ Leads a Week Full of Lunar-Themed Programming

It’s another giant week of television, with many movies and TV sharing an overlapping space theme – Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight” is about a superhero (Oscar Isaac) who transforms under the cover of darkness; Richard Linklater returns to his youth (and the initial United States space program) in “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood;” and “Moonshot” features a YA romance that plays out via a voyage to the red planet. (Elsewhere, there’s the “Bel-Air” finale and two new based-on-a-true story series.)
TV SERIES
Distractify

Here Are Some Exciting Anime Movies Coming out in 2022, From Remakes to Originals

Outside of your Hollywood release dates and cinematic universe releases, there are plenty of new anime movies coming out in 2022. From remakes of older series to sequels for our beloved franchises to completely new and exciting titles, the world of Japanese animation has plenty of cinematic experiences to offer this year. As if waiting for new shows wasn't enough, we're still eagerly looking forward to when we'll be able to watch some of these upcoming films.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Benzinga

The 7 Most Tweeted Topics By Elon Musk: How Do Tesla, SpaceX, Bitcoin And Dogecoin Rank?

Elon Musk has 79.3 million followers on Twitter, one of the top ten most followed people. A 2020 study revealed Musk as the most active CEO account on Twitter. The world’s richest person is known for being active on Twitter to share his opinions on various topics, and also for liking and sharing memes. Here’s a look at the most popular topics shared and discussed by Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Apple Stock Looks To Be Preparing For A Blue-Sky Run

What's next for Apple's stock? Here's a technical analysis. Apple shares have a 52-week high of $182.94 and 52-week low of $118.86. Apple, Inc AAPL opened the trading session on Thursday mostly flat after consolidating on Wednesday and then fell about 1% lower within the first half-hour of trading. On...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,643 In ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,643, which is 1.96x the current floor price of 2.26 Ether ETH/USD. The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

Does Hollywood Need to Rethink Its China Strategy?

When news spread in February that Warner Bros.’ The Batman had been granted an official release date in China of March 18, just two weeks after its North American debut, it was cause for considerable relief among executives engaged in the international distribution business. No Hollywood superhero movie had made it to China in more than two years, thanks to pandemic delays and a mysterious clampdown on U.S. tentpole releases by Beijing’s film regulators. Now, at last, a top-tier title — one with the Caped Crusader, no less — could remind the industry of what a Hollywood blockbuster was capable...
MOVIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy