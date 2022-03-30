Quality of Place Conference returns to Richmond to discuss historic preservation

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Columbian Properties' Quality of Place Conference returns April 22.

The conference sessions will begin at 1 p.m. at the William G. Scott House. There are no registration fees; however, Richmond Columbian Properties appreciates tax-deductible contributions to support its efforts to raise awareness about the importance of preserving architectural heritage and historically significant neighborhoods, according to a news release.

Speakers for the event include Marsh Davis, the president of Indiana Landmarks; the Rev. Martin Holman, retired pastor of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Richmond; and Jeff Siegler, who assists communities with revitalization efforts.

Davis will discuss Indiana Landmarks' historic preservation efforts to save Indiana's architectural heritage and its impact on Indiana communities.

Holman will speak about local churches improving their neighborhoods through social and development programs that encourage residents to become engaged and take leadership roles.

Siegler, who is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will present his Revitalize, or Die program. He addresses the negative results of apathy on a community. Siegler works to foster civic pride in communities by focusing on identity, aesthetics, sense of community, standards, engagement and action.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Reservations can be made on Eventbrite. On April 22, on-site registration begins at 10 a.m. at the William G. Scott House, 204 N. 10th St., to allow attendees time to tour the Elizabeth National Register Starr Historic District. Food trucks will be available for lunch.

Events:Former football player, coach, educator to speak at YMCA's Good Friday breakfast

First Bank Richmond, Indiana Landmarks, Paul and Pat Lingle, Wayne County Convention and Tourism Bureau and Richmond Urban Enterprise Association are partnering with Richmond Columbian Properties to present the Quality of Place Conference.