On Friday, March 25, 2022, at 5:52 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Brandy K. Elliott, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. This arrest stems from multiple arrests in 2021 where Elliot was released to probation under certain terms and conditions. When Elliot failed to comply with the terms of her conditional sentence, multiple warrants were issued for her arrest. Elliot was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional facility to await arraignment. She will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO