Tropical Audubon Asks Court to Reverse Governor & Cabinet’s SR-836 Order— a decision that would pave the way for proposed Miami-Dade County Tollway to bisect Everglades Wetlands, threaten Wildlife & endanger our Region’s Water Security

A New Jersey town is locked in a legal battle with a retired teacher who they is subjecting local officials to “abuse” by repeatedly filing public records requests.Irvington township filed a civil suit against Elouise McDaniel, 82, in September, alleging the former school teacher has filed 75 New Jersey Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests in three years.The legal action alleges that the effect of the “voluminous OPRA requests has been unduly burdensome, time consuming and expensive.” It also argues the teacher filed so many requests "with the sole purpose and intent to harass, abuse and harm Plaintiffs and...

LAW ・ 13 HOURS AGO