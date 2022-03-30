Tropical Audubon Asks Court to Reverse Governor & Cabinet’s SR-836 Order— a decision that would pave the way for proposed Miami-Dade County Tollway to bisect Everglades Wetlands, threaten Wildlife & endanger our Region’s Water Security
Tropical Audubon Society has filed its Initial Brief in its appeal to Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal seeking to overturn a vote by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet (the Cabinet) to approve a new highway that threatens Everglades Restoration and risks Miami-Dade County drinking water...communitynewspapers.com
