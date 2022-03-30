ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Anthony Volpe, Hayden Wesneski named 2021 Yankees Kevin Lawn Award winners

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YN9cr_0euH4F3c00

Add another accolade to the trophy case of the Yankees’ top prospect: on Wednesday, shortstop Anthony Volpe was named the Yankees’ 2021 Kevin Lawn Award winner for minor-league position player of the year.

RHP Hayden Wesneski, also a Top 10 prospect in the organization, was also named a Kevin Lawn Award winner as minor-league pitcher of the year.

Volpe came back from the 2020 COVID shutdown with a vengeance last season, slashing .294/.423/.604 with 27 homers, 86 RBI, 78 walks, and 33 steals in 109 games between Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley, and will likely open 2022 at Double-A Somerset.

The 2019 first-round pick, who was the consensus No. 1 prospect in the organization heading into this season, led all Baby Bombers in OBP, slugging, OPS, doubles, and walks, and he led the entire minor leagues in runs scored. The 20-year-old phenom was also second in the system in RBI, third in homers, and fourth in average and steals.

Wesneski, 24, was a sixth-round pick in 2019 out of Sam Houston State, and also came back from the COVID shutdown in dominant fashion.
The righty was 11-6 with a 3.25 ERA in 130 1/3 innings over three levels last season, fanning 151 in those frames (second in the organization) and leading all Baby Bombers hurlers in innings pitched.

The Kevin Lawn Awards are dedicated to Kevin O’Brien Lawn, the son of longtime Yankees Vice President and Chief of Operations Jack Lawn, who passed away in 1999. Each winner receives a trophy created by Brown’s Trophies of St. Petersburg, Florida, and an engraved designer watch courtesy of Betteridge Jewelers in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Volpe and Wesneski join some elite and interesting company in winning the awards, which were first handed out in 1980. Chris Gittens and Deivi Garcia were the last winners, for the 2019 season (due to no 2020 MiLB season), and Michael King, Miguel Andujar, Aaron Judge, Luis Severino (twice), Gary Sanchez, and Brett Gardner are among past winners who played for the Yankees in 2021.

Among way-back winners, Derek Jeter won the award in 1994 and 1995 – with Andy Pettitte the pitching winner in ’94 – while Don Mattingly (1981), current assistant hitting coach Hensley Meulens (1990), and former hitting coach Marcus Thames (2001) are also past winners.

Steve Balboni and RHP Gene Nelson were the inaugural winners for the 1980 season.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

‘I can be a superstar’: Have Yankees found a slugger who can muscle his way into lineup?

TAMPA — As a clone, he’s somewhere between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, with a spring training cubicle among the two rows of movable lockers that are smack dab in the middle of the Yankees clubhouse at George M. Steinbrenner Field. This is where most of the Opening Day long shots usually spend a few weeks until being demoted to minor-league camp. Some are prospects, like Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera, and others are non-roster veterans who are new to the team, like this huge first base insurance policy.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Gary Sheffield’s son gets brutally honest about Trevor Bauer’s situation

Trevor Bauer is still not participating in Major League Baseball activities as the the league continues to sort out his sexual abuse accusation from last year. Bauer was already cleared of charges from a legal perspective, but MLB could still opt to implement disciplinary action. Bauer has expressed his desire to return to the game, and it appears that a former MLB superstar’s son has his back.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Former All-Star Andrew Miller gets brutally honest about the state of MLB

Andrew Miller was arguably the best MLB reliever during the midst of the 2010’s decade. The left-hander made two All-Star teams in 2016 and 2017 and was a crucial piece to the puzzle in leading Cleveland to the 2016 World Series. However, Miller recently announced his retirement after a career that spanned from 2006-2021. The MLB Players Association (MLBPA) was able to catch up with him and get his thoughts on the current state of baseball.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Thames
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Gary Player
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Gene Nelson
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Michael King
Person
Steve Balboni
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Andy Pettitte
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees Kevin Lawn Award#Covid#Double A Somerset#Baby Bombers#Obp#Era#The Kevin Lawn Awards
The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
NJ.com

Latest on Yankees’ Luis Severino’s arm soreness

TAMPA — Luis Severino finished his bullpen session, gave his bumps to manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake, and then chatted for a while with Yankees brass. As he walked back into George M. Steinbrenner Field, he didn’t seem worried. Severino had good things to say...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees have new option at catcher to consider

Opening Day is just six days away, and the New York Yankees still don’t have a solid plan behind the plate. Right now, the starting job is up for grabs, with Kyle Higashioka and the newly-acquired Ben Rortvedt the front-runners. But Rortvedt is recovering from a right oblique strain,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Wife Of MLB Legend Shares Note From Alleged Deshaun Watson Victim

Andrea Thome, the wife of Hall of Fame slugger Jim Thome, has already announced that she canceled the family’s Cleveland Browns season tickets because the team acquired Deshaun Watson. On Monday, she had more to say about this situation. Thome shared a screenshot of a note on social media...
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy