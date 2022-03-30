ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data: What do women in the South earn compared to men in 2022?

By Nigel Dent
Mississippi Today

 1 day ago
Mississippi is the only state to still not have an equal pay law, though it’s possible that will change soon.

House Bill 770 and Senate Bill 2451 include language that would provide legal recourse for employees being paid more or less than their counterparts of the opposite sex for the same work. A combination of both pieces of legislation will likely be passed into law before the legislative session concludes this week. However, Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, a Black women’s group, criticized these proposals in late January for “glaring flaws” that would still allow employers’ loopholes to legally pay women less, among other things.

View the most current data on the gender pay gaps in the Southern United States:

WATCH: Black Women’s Roundtable discusses equal pay bills

In Mississippi, there is a 22.6% difference between the earnings of full-time, year-round working women and men in the state. That also translates to a difference of $9,755 for the average annual salary. Some places unlike Mississippi have significantly bigger monetary differences despite ultimately having smaller percentage pay gaps.

For example, Virginia's gender pay gap in dollars is $12,442. But, because women and men in Mississippi earn, on average, less than Virginians, the smaller dollar amount difference in the gender pay gap here still creates a bigger percentage change.

Quick math: Gender pay gaps compared

Mississippi

Women earn:

$33,323/year

Men earn:

$43,078/year

Monetary pay gap:

$9,755

Percentage pay gap:

22.6%

Virginia

Women earn:

$48,439/year

Men earn:

$60,881/year

Monetary pay gap:

$12,442

Percentage pay gap:

20.4%

Mississippi Legislature passes equal pay bill. Advocates say it’s terrible

What do Southern women make compared to men in 2021?

ReCENT from Mississippi today:


Mississippi Today

Emmett Till’s family wants Carolyn Bryant Donham brought to justice

Family members of Emmett Till are calling on Mississippi officials to arrest the woman they say is the last living accomplice in Till’s lynching. The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, founded by Till’s family members, announced Friday at a press conference at the Mississippi State Capitol that they were delivering a petition with over 300,000 signatures to Mississippi officials, calling for Carolyn Bryant Donham to be charged.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Speaker Philip Gunn is holding $1.8 billion hostage — and could give Gov. Tate Reeves a big win

Note: This analysis first published in Mississippi Today’s weekly legislative newsletter. Subscribe to our free newsletter for exclusive early access to weekly analyses. Speaker of the House Philip Gunn is still privately telling donors and political advisers he’s considering a 2023 run for governor against Republican incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

