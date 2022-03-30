Boomer is all in on Rangers: 'As good as they've played in the last five years'

Boomer was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday morning, riding high on the realization that his Rangers are finally for real.

“I have a real hockey team,” Boomer said after New York’s 3-2 win over the Penguins on Tuesday night. “This guy Frank Vatrano, who we got from Florida…is unbelievable. He’s on the Pavel Bure pace when we traded for Bure back in 2001-02.”

Vatrano, acquired shortly before the trade deadline, has indeed been on a tear. His tally on Tuesday to tie the game at one apiece was his fifth goal for the Blueshirts in just seven games, and his addition to the top line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider has paid immediate dividends.

The team effort to take down a quality Pittsburgh team on the road after thumping the Penguins less than a week ago is certainly promising. Not only did New York beat a playoff team twice in five days, they also leapfrogged them in the standings with Tuesday’s win, reclaiming second place in the Metropolitan Division.

“To do it the way that they did it in Pittsburgh…the Rangers looked great last night,” Boomer said. “That is a huge win for them. That foes to show you that Chris Drury has made some really terrific trades here without losing too much of the bigger assets that they have.”

It has been five years since the Rangers experienced playoff hockey, and not only will that drought end this season, but Boomer believes the retooled roster can make a deep run for the first time since 2015.

“I’m telling you, they are playing about as good as they’ve played in the last five years,” Boomer said. “It looks good, man. They look fast, they look young, they look hungry…I’m telling you, now all of a sudden, it looks like a really good, deep playoff run hockey team. It really does.”

