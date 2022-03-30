Holland homeowners get extra week for spring yard cleanup

HOLLAND — The city of Holland is extending its spring cleanup dates to give homeowners an extra week to take advantage of the city's yard waste cleanup program.

City residents can leave yard clippings, shrub debris and small branches at the curb through April 10 for city pickup. Heavy limbs, stumps, garbage and bagged refuse will not be removed and must be disposed of by other means.

Street department crews will make their final pass through the city to pick up yard waste starting April 11.

The city of Zeeland's spring cleanup begins April 4, when residents can start placing yard waste at street curbs. The city of Zeeland is asking only twigs, small branches and shrub debris be placed in the street curb. Pickup will be April 13 through April 18.