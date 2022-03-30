ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Heart’s Ann Wilson Praises Awesome Texas Weather Preparedness Parody Video

By Chad Childers
Loudwire
Loudwire
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Who doesn't love a good parody? And it's even better when you can learn a little something in the process. That's exactly what happened when members of the City of Southlake Department of Public Safety got together to shoot a low budget video for their parody of Heart's '80s power ballad...

loudwire.com

CW33

Quick look at this weekend’s weather in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Mid-week from North Texas is looking and feeling a lot different than the start of the work week did. The area will see dry and pleasant weather but should avoid outdoor burning as some elevated fire danger will be present throughout some parts of the area.
TEXAS STATE
