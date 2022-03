Instagram on Wednesday rolled out a series of updates aimed at making the platform safer for underage children by giving parents more support and resources on the app. The updated supervision tools, which are currently active in the U.S. and will be rolled out globally over the coming months, can be found in the new Family Center portion of the Instagram app. Parents of teens aged 13 - 17 can now view how much time their child spends on Instagram and can set time limits, can be notified when their child reports a user on the app and view and receive updates on what kind of content their teen is viewing on Instagram.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO