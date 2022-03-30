ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Buss: Same old, same old from Senate Judiciary Committee

By The McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 1 day ago
Not much has changed in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson suffered days of questioning in that chamber last week from Republican members hell bent on smearing the judge’s record, just as committee members did to Anita Hill during her testimony 30 years before.

Hill faced an all-white male committee back in October 1991 and was asked if she was a “scorned woman,” or a “zealot civil rights believer.”

Jackson, who stands to become the first Black woman to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court in its 233-year history, sat before a mostly white and still male-dominated committee that now includes one Black committee member (Sen. Cory Booker) and four women. But the line of questioning and respect granted Jackson was no better than what had been given to Hill three decades ago.

Perhaps the most memorable, and regrettable, were those from Sen. Ted Cruz, who asked the judge if she thought infants are racist. Cruz asked this question because he said a Washington, D.C., school, where Jackson sits on the board of trustees, has used a book that supports critical race theory.

With a sigh and a noteworthy pause, the judge collected herself and responded with grace and said that critical race theory is taught in law schools, not in public schools, and that the school in question was a private school.

Cruz’s line of questioning implied that Jackson is a Black radical who would use her seat on the court to incorporate critical race theory into the nation’s courts. Other questions from Cruz, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. Josh Hawley, each made baseless accusations against Jackson’s record on sentencing child sex offenders. Hawley’s demeaning and offensive questions imply the judge is incapable of being virtuous according to standards of womanhood.

And then there was Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who accused the school where the judge serves as a trustee for pushing anti-racist education on white families. The senator also asked the judge if critical race theory was part of her hidden agenda when she makes decisions from the bench. Blackburn also said that white privilege does not exist in this country, a country where only two of the 114 justices who have been appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court have been Black.

Given the Senate’s current composition of 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, and the fact that Vice President Kamala Harris would give a tie-breaking vote to the nominee, Jackson is anticipated to be appointed to the court when the Senate Judicial Committee Panel votes on Monday.

Court nominees should expect thorough and tough questions, but not those intertwined amid sexist and racist undertones and inferences.

This stands to be a historic moment for a very strong and accomplished jurist, but it is disappointing that the GOP members of the Senate Judicial Committee have chosen this moment to re-enact and relive the horrid treatment it gave to Hill three decades prior. No one should have to suffer that.

Will Buss teaches broadcasting and journalism at Western Illinois University.

